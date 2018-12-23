MENOMONIE — The Menomonie boys basketball team edged Rice Lake 54-51 on Friday evening for the Mustangs’ first Big Rivers Conference win of the season.
Jake Ebert led Menomonie (3-4, 1-3) with 11 points while Jace Kressin and Sam Sleichert each scored nine points and Davis Barthen added eight in a balanced scoring effort in the win.
Peyton Buckley scored 19 points for Rice Lake (3-3, 0-3) as the Mustangs raced out to a 33-15 halftime lead. Rice Lake rallied in the second half, outscoring Menomonie by a 36-21 margin but the Mustangs held tough for the win.
Menomonie faces Tomah on Friday at 5:45 p.m. at the D.C. Everest Classic in Schofield.
Prescott 67, Elk Mound boys 34
At Prescott, the Mounders fell to the defending Division 3 state champion in a nonconference game.
Marcus Kinblom scored nine points to lead Elk Mound (3-4, 2-1) while Nate Lew and Colton Ward each had seven for the Mounders.
Brian Tayson led all scorers with 16 for Prescott.
Elk Mound hosts Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau on Friday.
Amery 8, Menomonie boys hockey 6
At Menomonie, the Mustangs fell in a high-scoring affair.
Cole Mensing and Evan Sisko each had two goals for Menomonie (2-9-0) while Sedric Yukel and Zach DeMarce both lit the lamp once for Menomonie.
Jackson Skutt made 42 saves for the Mustangs.
Amery outscored Menomonie 4-1 in the final period.
Menomonie hosts Cedarburg on Thursday.
UW-Stout men’s basketball 85, Northland College 76
Stout trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half but implemented full court press defense and allowed the Blue Devils to take a 37-28 half in Friday’s win. Stout’s John Ciriaks scored 25, 14 in the second half and Luke Geiger scored 21, 16 in the second half. Northland’s Benny Larry scored 31, 22 in the second half.
Stout hosts Cardinal Stritch on Saturday at 3 p.m.
