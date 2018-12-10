Royal Credit Union recently named Nicole Frederick branch manager of the Bay Street and Woodward Avenue offices in Chippewa Falls.
Frederick joined Royal in October of 2015 and most recently served as a member account representative. She is active in Royal’s Young Professionals group, Toastmasters, and is chair of the deposit committee. She also served on Royal’s Community Give Back Day committee and coordinated an effort in Chippewa Falls to refurbish a portion of the Veterans Housing and Recovery Program facility located in Klein Hall on Park Avenue.
Frederick has an Associate’s Degree in Business Management from Chippewa Valley Technical College. She is also an active community volunteer. She teaches Junior Achievement and serves on the Family Resource Center board of directors. Frederick is eager to continue her volunteer work in the Chippewa Valley and further give back to the community. She lives in Eau Claire with her husband Troy and son Bradley.
