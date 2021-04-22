EFFECTIVE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: Chippewa Humane is closed to the public. We are open for adoptions by appointment only with... View on PetFinder
A thought to be black and white issue now has more context to it which may muddy the waters.
A fresh-faced entrepreneur is ready to offer the Chippewa Valley a tasty new business.
An offensive outburst two years ago has come to light in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.
Edward Patton invested in security cameras and high-powered binoculars, and even waited out in the cold, to try to catch the trash-tosser in the act. He and his wife were stunned to find out who the culprit was.
Menomonie native Mason Stokke is proud to be the latest in a long line of Wisconsin Badgers fullbacks with pro prospects.
The Chippewa Steel have a new owner, a new head coach and an extended lease at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The team announced a series of moves in a press release on Friday morning.
The passenger in a vehicle that struck and killed three Girl Scouts and a mother in November 2018 was convicted Monday for his role in the crash.
A rural Chippewa Falls man will serve 2½ years in prison after he was convicted of leading police on a pair of high-speed chases last year, on…
The Chippewa Valley Technical College District Board has selected four finalists in its search for a new president, Board President Paul Bauer…
New prep sports coaches for the spring season have used their contact days to get up to speed with their new squads ahead of the official start of spring practices.
