On Friday, March 1, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Jim Falls will be having an all-you-can-eat family-style fish fry. Meal includes potato soup, deep fried fish, baked potato, coleslaw, homemade rolls, coffee, milk and dessert. Costs of the meal are $10 for adults, $5for children 4 to 12 and free for children under 3 years of age. Carryouts are available. Serving from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with an early bird senior citizen pricing special from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. — dine in only. Everyone is welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.