MADISON — Collin Wilder will start his first game for the University of Wisconsin football team this week. The junior safety says it’s no big deal.
“Nothing changes for me mentally,” Wilder said. “I prepared like I was going to play a lot all season. That’s just how the mentality should have been from the start. So nothing changes for me this week, it’s just now I’m playing right away.”
Wilder isn’t the only one who will have an expanded role when the No. 8 Badgers (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten Conference) host Northwestern (1-2, 0-1) on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
The Badgers, already down a preferred starter after sophomore Scott Nelson sustained a season-ending knee injury in the opener against South Florida, will be without starters Eric Burrell and Reggie Pearson for the first half against the Wildcats.
That likely means more time for either sophomore Tyler Mais or redshirt freshman John Torchio, both of whom saw action after Burrell and Pearson were ejected from the game during the second half of the 35-14 win over Michigan last Saturday.
Madison Cone also could be in the mix, but the junior is questionable with a left leg injury. UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said it’s too early in the week to tell whether Cone will be able to contribute.
Wilder, who sat out last season after transferring from Houston, has gotten reps in all three games this season and had an interception in the opener. Leonhard said he considered Wilder a starting-caliber player coming out of training camp.
“Talent-wise, he was a guy who you’d feel confident in that role, playing that many snaps,” Leonhard said. “Through three games, he’s proven me right, he’s proven the coaching staff right. Love his approach, love his physicality.”
Leonhard said he was impressed with how Mais and Torchio responded after being thrown into the mix on short notice against Michigan.
Burrell, a junior who has two interceptions and a fumble recovery, was ejected with 4 minutes, 19 seconds remaining in the third quarter after being penalized for targeting. Five plays later, he was joined in the locker room by Pearson after the redshirt freshman safety was flagged for targeting.
With Cone unavailable because of injury, that meant Mais and Torchio were next in line.
Mais, a third-year sophomore from Waunakee, walked on with the Badgers after turning down a scholarship offer from North Dakota of the Football Championship Subdivision.
Torchio, a California native, also joined UW as a walk-on. He turned down a late scholarship offer from Cal, where former Badgers defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox is the coach.
“I think you have to give those guys a lot of credit for preparing the way they did last week and jumping in,” Leonhard said. “We didn’t miss a beat, we didn’t change the game plan. Those guys came in in some tough situations and really responded. You have to give those two a lot of credit for being who they are and preparing and being ready.”
Northwestern ranks last nationally in pass efficiency and 123rd with 136 passing yards per game. But the Wildcats will test Wilder and whoever’s alongside of him with shifts and motions.
“They’re very smart guys,” Wilder said of Mais and Torchio. “That’s one thing that this room is. They’re very smart, they’re very bright, they know the defense. They know how to communicate just like us. They just haven’t gotten as many reps, that’s the only thing.”
Leonhard thought the targeting call on Pearson was valid, but he disagreed with the one on Burrell.
Both involved hits on Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey as he was sliding. But Pearson’s hit had much more force and knocked McCaffrey out of the game.
“That one is why the rule’s in place,” Leonhard said. “The intent (is) getting those hits out of football, which I agree with. You can’t go that high. We’ve got to go lower with our end point.
“Eric’s is really, really gray, to me. To me, I question who initiated contact with their head. The quarterback ducks his head first. I understand. I agree there are certain hits that need to be taken out of the game, I don’t see that as one that is really the intent of the rule.
“It’s tough. It’s really tough. There are bang-bang situations, but with how I interpret it and the way our conversations with the Big Ten went in the offseason, I don’t agree with that one. But that’s above my pay grade.”
The challenge for Burrell and Pearson this week will be keeping their focus while waiting for their turn on Saturday. Leonhard said he thinks the 11 a.m. start helps because Burrell and Pearson don’t have to wait around all day like Nelson did after being suspended for the first half of the Michigan game last season for a targeting penalty a week earlier.
“I think No. 1, they’ve got to approach the week the right way,” Leonhard said. “You can’t approach it any different. You have to get ready to play. You can’t feel sorry for yourself because you can’t play a half. You’re going to have to come in and be dialed in and understand that there’s adjustments that are going to happen that first half that you have to be caught up on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.