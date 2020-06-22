Salute to Seniors — Boyceville Track and Field

“Naomi Hillman in the first week of practice looked poised to lead a relay team to state,” Peterson said.

Windsor was second at last year’s Dunn-St. Croix Championships in the shot put. Peterson said she was in line for a strong close to her career.

“Jasmine Windsor would have made things interesting in the shot put having sectional experience,” Peterson said.

Becker was named an all-conference honorable mention. In both her sophomore and junior seasons she had her seasons end with injury.

“Her work ethic and determination would have helped our team in the tournament meets,” Peterson said of Becker.

Klefstad last year competed in the 1,600 while also running as part of relays for the Bulldogs. Rasmussen also ran the 1,600 while also joining the 3,200 relay in last year’s postseason.

“Cade Klefstad and Steven Rasmussen would have made a nice run at taking a relay to state with being more mentally and physically mature this year,” boys track and field coach Corey Day said.

Wendland was a conference runner-up last season in the 300 hurdles and Day said he was poised to reach state before stumbling over a hurdle.