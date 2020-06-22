Salute to Seniors — Boyceville Track and Field

The Salute to Seniors series takes a look at seniors from spring sports teams that were unable to play this spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
This submission comes from the Boyceville track and field team and coaches Jacob Peterson and Corey Day.
Megan Hintzman, Naomi Hillman, Jasmine Windsor, Rachel Becker, Cade Klefstad, Dane Wendland and Steven Rasmussen were set to complete their Bulldog athletic careers this spring.
““It will be tough to lose out on a senior year leadership class like this one,” girls track and field coach Jacob Peterson said. “They have ambition and determination going into this year’s season. I was excited to see what they could produce on the track and in the field this season.”
Hintzman was both a conference winner and sectional qualifier in the pole vault last year. She attended camps to improve and put in lots of work in the offseason, Peterson said.
Hintzman was one height away from state the past two years at sectionals.
“She went to Sky Jumper’s camp and put in the work in the off season,” Peterson said of Hintzman.
Hillman competed at the state meet as a freshman as part of the qualifying 400-meter relay team. Last year she was a sectional qualifier in the 200 in which she placed seventh.
“Naomi Hillman in the first week of practice looked poised to lead a relay team to state,” Peterson said.
Windsor was second at last year’s Dunn-St. Croix Championships in the shot put. Peterson said she was in line for a strong close to her career.
“Jasmine Windsor would have made things interesting in the shot put having sectional experience,” Peterson said.
Becker was named an all-conference honorable mention. In both her sophomore and junior seasons she had her seasons end with injury.
“Her work ethic and determination would have helped our team in the tournament meets,” Peterson said of Becker.
Klefstad last year competed in the 1,600 while also running as part of relays for the Bulldogs. Rasmussen also ran the 1,600 while also joining the 3,200 relay in last year’s postseason.
“Cade Klefstad and Steven Rasmussen would have made a nice run at taking a relay to state with being more mentally and physically mature this year,” boys track and field coach Corey Day said.
Wendland was a conference runner-up last season in the 300 hurdles and Day said he was poised to reach state before stumbling over a hurdle.
“It hurts knowing there was so much opportunity for this group this year; unfortunately, we did not get to see it play out,” Day said.
While the group of seniors didn’t get to end their careers in the way they wanted to, but the journey is more important than the result, Day said. As track and field teaches adversity the seniors gave it their best and turned into leaders showing the work ethic needed to succeed.
“I feel good knowing this was a group that developed into great student athletes, and I know they will be successful in whatever they endeavor,” he said.
