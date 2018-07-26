Samuel L. Russell, 27, of 8656 County Rd. N., Sayner, was charged July 5 with uttering a forgery. Russell was discovered printing fraudulent checks and creating names, addresses and banking information, and passed a fraudulent $240 check at a Lake Hallie Kwik Trip in March 2018, according to a criminal complaint.
