WINONA, Minn. — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has denied a request from the Save Our Schools Committee of Winona to halt the sale of two shuttered elementary schools.
The school district made the announcement in a press release sent out on Tuesday, saying the district is now free to move forward with the sale of Madison and Rollingstone elementary schools — both of which have attracted numerous bids.
In a ruling dated July 3, the appeals court said Save Our Schools provided “no authority for this court to directly stay any such sales.” Since the district has not entered into any purchase agreements, the ruling continued, the approval of a stay would be premature.
Members of Save Our Schools say they are hopeful, however, about their broader case for reversing the school board’s decision to close the two schools. They expect a final decision this fall.
“In the haste to push this forward, the district made a number of mistakes,” said Karl Sonneman, a local attorney who has been leading the push for an appeal. “We will make a persuasive argument that a number of points where they erred makes this decision flawed. The decision itself is flawed. It is not as well-supported as they will tell you it is.”
School board members voted to close and attempt to sell Madison and Rollingstone on March 29, noting the schools’ financial strain on the district, as well as sharply declining enrollment district-wide.
The schools marked their final day of classes on June 6. Two weeks later, the district unsealed the bids it had received for the two schools, plus the bids it had received for the recently closed Central school building.
In its appeal, Save Our Schools described the school board as rash for holding a vote on school consolidation less than five months after voters rejected a district bond referendum. The group requested that the district hold onto Madison and Rollingstone in the coming school year, or that the district allow the buildings to be used as schools in the future.
If the court rules with Save Our Schools on the appeal, the group says, the schools might eventually be reopened.
But leaders from the district are intent on moving forward with both the sale of Madison and Rollingstone, and with the district’s big-picture consolidation plans. On Thursday, the school board will decide whether to ask voters for $10 million this November — money that would go toward repairs and renovations to the district’s remaining schools.
“We’ve made a lot of steps to gather input from the community, and they told us very strongly that they’re in favor of plans to close schools because of the need to focus on educational programming,” Superintendent Rich Dahman said Tuesday.
“The board made that decision to close some schools, and that is going to allow us to do what the community asked us to do, which is move forward with school consolidation.”
Dahman added that, because of the appellate court’s ruling, there are no legal obstacles to prevent the district from entering purchase agreements with potential buyers, or to keep the school buildings from changing hands.
That, district officials say, would represent a point of no return.
“It wouldn’t be possible for the district to reverse the decision to close those schools after they’ve been sold,” Dahman said.
That point is refuted by members of Save Our Schools, who maintain that, while the process of reversing the board’s decision would be messy, it would also be possible.
