Scoggins: With so much at stake, Zimmer has every right to be angry

Zimmer might be coaching for his job this season. General Manager Rick Spielman also might need a playoff berth to convince ownership to stay the course. And their starting quarterback — the most important player on the team and the guy carrying a $31 million cap hit — seemingly won’t get vaccinated.

So, yeah, Zimmer has good reason to be mad at Cousins.

The vaccination debate has torn this country apart even more than it already was pre-pandemic, with strong opinions on both sides. Even though an army of highly intelligent doctors and scientists have devoted their lives to this cause and trying to protect people’s health, one side believes they know better.

The Vikings have educated their players on the importance of the vaccine, providing them with an abundance of information and access to medical professionals. The anti-vaxxers refuse to budge.

“Some of them just won’t do it,” Zimmer said. “I shouldn’t say it, but some of the things they read is just, whew, out there. It’s their beliefs. Whatever they have heard or read or been told. Maybe they don’t believe what Dr. Sills (Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer) and the NFL is telling them, either.”