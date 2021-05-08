Sebastian
Sebastian is a sweet little guy who is in your pocket in the pasture and so fun to be around.... View on PetFinder
Menomonie native and University of Wisconsin fullback Mason Stokke is signing with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent.
CHIPPEWA FALLS—Sage Rajnar Brost, age 24 from Chippewa Falls, passed away unexpectedly on April 20, 2021, the date that he always predicted th…
- Updated
Excelling in a year filled with unusual obstacles is just one of the many accomplishments of a small group of local students.
Local baseball and softball box scores from Tuesday's prep action. Chi-Hi and Bloomer baseball as well as Chi-Hi, McDonell, Bloomer, Cadott and Stanley-Boyd softball were among winners on Tuesday.
Tuesday Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd's Zastrow no-hits Eau Claire Regis for Western Cloverbelt victory
Ashly Zastrow tossed a no-hitter for the Stanley-Boyd softball team on Tuesday in leading the Orioles to a 3-0 Western Cloverbelt Conference victory over Eau Claire Regis in Eau Claire.
The Chi-Hi girls soccer team is reinvigorated and enters this spring eager to get the team back on the winning track.
A Cornell man has been arrested after he led police on a high-speed chase through Chippewa Falls and Lake Hallie.
Morgan Wirtz and Kennedy Willi each homered as the McDonell softball team pulled away to a 9-1 victory over Stanley-Boyd on Thursday in Stanley.
An Eau Claire woman convicted of selling drugs from her home will serve two years in prison.
Strong pitching was the difference in a Sunday afternoon Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader as the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks and Til…