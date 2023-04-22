Shandy is my name if you needed to know. If you didn't want to know I would have whispered it... View on PetFinder
Shandy P43169
Related to this story
Most Popular
Iowa's offensive coordinator has a number of reasons to score as many points as possible this season. Here's what he said about a hypothetical…
Cincinnati was owed $3.5 million after Luke Fickell left for the Badgers. The money was paid via electronic transfer in January.
$1.1 million in restitution, jail time for Wisconsin forestry business owner who illegally placed foreign workers
Bruce man from Rusk County was sentenced to spend 18 months in prison and pay more than $1.1 million to foreign workers on Monday.
Badgers concession stands will continue to have the same soft drinks provider that has been in place since 2018.
The Chi-Hi softball team scored a combined 29 runs on 33 hits in a doubleheader sweep at Rice Lake on Tuesday.