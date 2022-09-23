Meet Shelby! She is a spunky girl who just arrived from Texas to find her forever home! She is about... View on PetFinder
Shelby
The Badgers haven't lost to Illinois at Camp Randall Stadium since 2002, a streak Bret Bielema's team will try to snap next week.
Greg Misfeldt wears many hats in his support of McDonell athletics.
The Irvine Park Zoo has a surprise new animal, as a zebra was born Sept. 11.
Dale Tetrault set a new state record for career 8-man receptions and Dawson Moulton ran for three touchdowns as McDonell football routed Bruce 42-0 on Saturday at Dorais Field.
The Chippewa County honor roll highlights the top-15 times (one top time per runner) for county runners during the fall season.
EAU CLAIRE — Cory Schalinske was a kid when he won a “sheriff for a day” competition. He got to meet Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, and…
One person was killed and four were injured in an OWI crash in north-central Wisconsin on Saturday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
The Badgers will face a high-powered offense without one of its key secondary members, who is battling a hamstring injury.
Local box scores and standings and statewide scores from Friday's prep football action.
Chippewa Falls looks to add new Fire/EMS, and Police staff, plus provide a first responder pay raise after the November 8 vote on a public safety referendum that Matthew Kelm — Chippewa Falls Police Chief, and Lee Douglas — Fire Chief at Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services, describe as “crucial” for the safety of residents who use 911, and the safety of first responders.