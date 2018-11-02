Do the voters know that our attorney general has joined a lawsuit to eliminate previous health conditions from the health care bill? This lawsuit is being carried out by Attorney General Sessions. They also are trying to end Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.
Leah Vukmir, if you are so upset about the VA at Tomah, why didn't you, Rep. Duffy, Rep. Ryan, Sen. Johnson or Gov. Walker know about it and do something? It's so much easier to blame others.
Shirley Revoir, Bloomer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.