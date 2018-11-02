Do the voters know that our attorney general has joined a lawsuit to eliminate previous health conditions from the health care bill? This lawsuit is being carried out by Attorney General Sessions. They also are trying to end Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

Leah Vukmir, if you are so upset about the VA at Tomah, why didn't you, Rep. Duffy, Rep. Ryan, Sen. Johnson or Gov. Walker know about it and do something? It's so much easier to blame others.

Shirley Revoir, Bloomer

