SAN JOSE, Calif. – Its season ended in a flurry of missed 3-point shots.
That part wasn’t all that surprising based on how the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has played over the past month.
The shocking part was that the Badgers’ defense, a strength all season, completely collapsed in the second half.
Payton Pritchard scored 19 points to help Oregon roll to a 72-54 victory over UW in an NCAA tournament opener at the SAP Center, ending a Badgers’ season that once seemed so promising.
Louis King added 17 points and Paul White had 14 for the Ducks (24-12), who advance to play UC-Irvine (31-5) on Sunday. It’ll be a matchup of No. 12 and 13 seeds for the right to play in the Sweet 16.
Seniors Ethan Happ and Khalil Iverson scored 12 points to lead the Badgers (23-11).
UW couldn’t overcome another miserable performance from beyond the arc. The Badgers shot 6 of 30 from 3-point range and 33 percent overall.
They also couldn’t overcome their defense falling apart after halftime. Oregon shot 71 percent in the second half.
Oregon exploded for 21 points in its first 12 possessions of the second half to grab control.
A dunk by Kenny Wooten – his third of the half – gave the Ducks a 46-37 lead with 12:40 remaining.
UW cut its deficit to 48-42 after Aleem Ford scored inside. But the Badgers wasted three chances to draw closer, turning the ball over on two of those possessions.
After the Badgers pulled within 52-47 on a layup by Happ with 6:29 left, King took over on one end of the floor and Wooten on the other.
King made a 3-pointer and two free throws, while Wooten blocked two shots by Nate Reuvers on the same possession. One of those blocks went into the stands.
Pritchard followed Wooten’s second block with a layup in transition to give Oregon a 59-47 lead with 4:14 left, forcing UW coach Greg Gard to use a timeout.
It didn’t matter. The Ducks just continued pouring it on.
Both teams shot poorly while playing to a 25-25 tie at the halftime break.
Iverson was the only consistent source of offense in the first half for UW, which went 2 of 11 from 3-point range in the opening half.
Pritchard knifed his way through UW’s defense early in the game and had nine points by the time his three-point play gave Oregon an 18-11 lead just past the midway point of the first half.
But the Badgers answered with eight points in five possessions, including a three-point play from Iverson and a 3-pointer by Trice, to reclaim the lead.
UW had gone scoreless six consecutive possessions late in the half until Iverson barely beat the shot-clock buzzer with a dunk that tied the game with 3.3 seconds left until halftime.
