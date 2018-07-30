Skyler A. Ottman, 19, of 928 Lawrence Ave., Altoona, was charged July 12 with theft of movable property. Ottman reportedly stole $3,000 in cash from a town of Lafayette residence in October 2017, according to a criminal complaint.
