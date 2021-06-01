Special delivery? New coordinator Maurice Drayton hopes rookies will boost Packers’ return, coverage units

GREEN BAY — To be clear, Brian Gutekunst didn’t draft anyone solely to play special teams.
But you can bet the Green Bay Packers general manager was thinking about his team’s anemic special-teams units — the ones that have finished in the top 10 of the NFL just once over the past 15 years of longtime NFL columnist Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings — when he took Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers in the third round, Appalachian State cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles in the fifth round and Boston College linebacker Isaiah McDuffie in the sixth round.
“Absolutely,” Gutekunst acknowledged last month following the final day of the draft. “We always look at the value each player in the draft brings us in special teams. Obviously, Amari Rodgers is someone who’s going to be a big factor on ‘teams,’ but as we got later in the draft, you want to give these guys the best opportunity to make your team, and certainly special teams is a big factor in that. It was on our minds quite a bit as we went through the final four or five picks.”
In Rodgers, the Packers got a versatile offensive weapon who not only should be a useful tool in head coach Matt LaFleur’s scheme but should give new special-teams coordinator Maurice Drayton the explosive return man the Packers have been lacking these many years.
But beyond Rodgers, the Packers got underway with their second week of organized team activity practices with two other rookies who very well could impact their moribund special teams units in Jean-Charles and McDuffie, who Drayton believes could be difference-makers. And Drayton also thinks first-round pick Eric Stokes, a cornerback from Georgia, and seventh-round pick Kylin Hill, a running back from Mississippi State, could be contributors as well.
“I tell you, this draft class, I’m really excited about it,” Drayton said.
Drayton went out of his way to praise Jean-Charles — “I really love Shemar, out of Appalachian State,” Drayton said, unprompted — while Jean-Charles credits playing at a non-Power 5 school for preparing him to contribute immediately on special teams.
For while shutdown corners at blueblood schools aren’t making tackles on coverage units or blocking on return units, Jean-Charles did both, including last season, when he broke up more passes than any cornerback in college football.
“You know, App State, it’s a blue-collar program. All of my head coaches that I’ve had, we still kept the same philosophy — that regardless, starter or not, you’re going to play special teams,” Jean-Charles explained. “And especially if you’re a defensive back, you’re going to play special teams. So, I played all phases except field-goal team.
“I was on field-goal block, I played front lines on the kick return, played kickoff, punt, punt return. So I have experience playing pretty much all the phases. Having that background, I’m just trying to apply that right now. We do a lot of special teams work in practice, and I’m just trying to take what I have in my back pocket and try to apply that every day.”
That approach was evident to Drayton during the brief special-teams periods at the post-draft rookie camp and has been clear throughout OTAs as well.
“He has an attitude about teams that I really like,” Drayton said. “Excuse my phrase, but he has this ‘dog’ mentality that’s kind of infectious. So we like him a lot.”
Meanwhile, as the second week of OTA practices began on Tuesday, incumbent punter JK Scott and incumbent long-snapper Hunter Bradley both have in-person competition for their jobs after not having that in camp a year ago. Scott is competing with Ryan Winslow, while Bradley is battling Joe Fortunato.
While Scott and Bradley were members of Gutekunst’s first draft class, Winslow, a 2018 undrafted free agent from the University of Pittsburgh who started out with the Chicago Bears, has six career regular-season punts (all with Arizona Cardinals in 2019), while Fortunato came out of the University of Delaware in 2017 but has never played in an NFL game of any kind.
Drayton put Scott and Bradley on notice when he took the coordinator job in January — “They understand that their backs are against the wall,” Drayton said at his introductory news conference in March — and feels they’ve answered that challenge so far.
“I’m really pleased with their process and the way they came back. (But) as you know, it’s a marathon, not a sprint, so they have to bring it every day,” Drayton said. “It’s going to be real interesting. It’s far from over.”