A new policy went into effect in St. Paul and Minneapolis last Wednesday, requiring people to either present their vaccination card or a negat…
The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School Board just gave a bit of a cushion to district employees during a growingly uncertain time.
A recognized hero in Chippewa County is now being recognized at the state level for her daring act of heroism.
EAU CLAIRE—Michael (Tony) Hudson, 47, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away on January 21, 2022 at Mayo Hospital after living a tremendous life with …
Bowen Rothbauer has two Division 2 state podium finishes and more than 120 wins so far in his prep wrestling career. The Bloomer/Colfax senior is working hard in his pursuit of one more great season to cap his career.
The star who likely will be named the NFL’s MVP for the second consecutive season and fourth time in his career was closer to mediocre on a night the Packers needed him to be excellent.
In the aftermath of the Packers’ season-ending 13-10 loss to the 49ers at Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers found himself contemplating things he didn’t think he’d have to consider quite so soon.
The McDonell girls basketball team held off a late Bloomer rally for a 57-54 win on Saturday at McDonell, moving the Macks into a tie with Osseo-Fairchild atop the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings with five league games to go.
Mason Monarski scored 25 points including five 3-pointers as the Chi-Hi boys basketball team overcame a six-game halftime deficit to edge Menomonie 50-47 on Monday evening at Chi-Hi, snapping a seven-game losing streak.
This week's Prep Sports High Five features recognizes athletes from five different schools and three different sports.
