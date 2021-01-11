1-11 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi boys basketball knocks off previously unbeaten Medford

MEDFORD — The Chi-Hi boys basketball team closed out a 57-47 victory over previously unbeaten Medford on Monday evening in a nonconference battle.

Joe Reuter scored 24 points to lead the Cardinals (7-1) including a pair of impactful buckets late in the game with a reverse layup to put the team in front 51-45 before adding a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 54-45.

Mason Monarski added 14 points and hit four of Chi-Hi's 10 3-pointers as the Cardinals shot 45 percent from long range. Keion Twyman added 10 points and five rebounds in the win.

Logan Baumgartner led all scorers with 30 points for Medford (12-1), hitting 5 of 13 shots from long range with six rebounds.

Chi-Hi led 31-23 at halftime but the Raiders mounted a comeback to tie the game before the Cardinals hit shots down the stretch to pull away.

Following another high-profile nonconference game on Tuesday at home against state-ranked Onalaska, the Cardinals head for River Falls to face the ranked Wildcats in a key Big Rivers clash.

Girls Basketball

New Auburn 44, Bruce 32

