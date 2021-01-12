1-12 Prep Boys Basketball Roundup: Stanley-Boyd tops Altoona to move into second place in Western Cloverbelt standings

ALTOONA — The Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team moved into second place all alone in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings with a 57-53 win over Altoona on Tuesday evening.
Brady Potaczek scored 13 points to lead the Orioles (4-6, 4-1) and was joined in double figures by Lucas Smith and Spencer Booth with 10 points each with Cooper Nichols adding nine points.
Brayden Turk led all scorers with 21 points for the Rails (9-3, 3-2).
Stanley-Boyd hosts Colby on Friday.
McDonell 66, Thorp 35
At McDonell, the Macks won for the seventh time in eight games after scoring a Western Cloverbelt win against the Cardinals.
Logan Hughes had 18 points for McDonell (7-3, 3-3) to lead four Macks in double figures. Eddie Mittermeyer scored 16 points, Jake Siegenthaler had 14 points and Tanner Opsal chipped in with 11 points in the win.
Aiden Rosemeyer scored 12 points and Zach Tieman had 10 points for the Cardinals (0-4, 0-2).
Both teams are back in action Friday as McDonell plays at Cadott and Thorp hosts conference leader Fall Creek.
Ladysmith 49, Bloomer 38
At Bloomer, the Lumberjacks overcame a 18-11 halftime deficit to top the Blackhawks in Heart O'North Conference action.
Cael Iverson had 12 points for Bloomer (0-2, 0-2) with five rebounds. Dalton Cook scored nine points and Connor Crane added eight to go with a team-high six rebounds.
Brady Ingersoll scored 14 points for Ladysmith (5-3, 4-3).
Bloomer hosts Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Thursday.
Gilman 63, Cornell 60
At Cornell, the Chiefs trailed 40-19 at halftime before nearly completing a nonconference comeback against the Pirates.
Dylan Bowe had 23 points for Cornell (1-8) including five 3-pointers and Blake Anders added 15 points.
Andrew Hecker had a big night in the victory for Gilman (1-4) with 36 points.
Gilman hosts Greenwood on Friday while Cornell plays at New Auburn on the same night.
Bruce 61, New Auburn 59
At Bruce, the Trojans rallied from a 20-point deficit in the second half to take the lead before falling in an East Lakeland Conference matchup.
Triton Robey led New Auburn (4-4, 2-2) with 17 points, followed by Matt Elmhorst with 14 points, Tristen Harder scoring 12 and Braden Johnson adding 11.
Dan Brockman scored 14 points for Bruce (6-0, 4-0).