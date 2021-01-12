1-12 Prep Boys Basketball Roundup: Stanley-Boyd tops Altoona to move into second place in Western Cloverbelt standings

ALTOONA — The Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team moved into second place all alone in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings with a 57-53 win over Altoona on Tuesday evening.

Brady Potaczek scored 13 points to lead the Orioles (4-6, 4-1) and was joined in double figures by Lucas Smith and Spencer Booth with 10 points each with Cooper Nichols adding nine points.

Brayden Turk led all scorers with 21 points for the Rails (9-3, 3-2).

Stanley-Boyd hosts Colby on Friday.

McDonell 66, Thorp 35

At McDonell, the Macks won for the seventh time in eight games after scoring a Western Cloverbelt win against the Cardinals.

Logan Hughes had 18 points for McDonell (7-3, 3-3) to lead four Macks in double figures. Eddie Mittermeyer scored 16 points, Jake Siegenthaler had 14 points and Tanner Opsal chipped in with 11 points in the win.

Aiden Rosemeyer scored 12 points and Zach Tieman had 10 points for the Cardinals (0-4, 0-2).

Both teams are back in action Friday as McDonell plays at Cadott and Thorp hosts conference leader Fall Creek.

Ladysmith 49, Bloomer 38

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}