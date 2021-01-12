1-12 Prep Roundup: Frenette scores four goals as Chi-Hi boys hockey routs Tomah/Sparta

Isaac Frenette lit the lamp four times and added an assist as the Chi-Hi boys hockey team routed Tomah/Sparta 8-1 on Tuesday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Owen Krista added two goals of his own as the Cardinals (7-2) scored the final eight goals of the game after Boone Mathison opened the game with an unassisted goal less than three minutes into the game for Tomah/Sparta (8-4).

Krista and Frenette scored their first goals of the game later in the first period to help the Cardinals take a 2-1 lead after the first period. Brady Fixmer and Ben Carlson joined in on the scoring in the second period with goals along with Frenette and Krista to extend the lead to 6-1 entering the third where Frenette scored his final two of the game.

Ben Steinmetz, Nick Carlson and AJ Schemenauer each assisted on two goals in the win.

Zach LeMay made seven saves in net for the Cards.

Chi-Hi is back in action on Thursday with a key Big Rivers Conference contest on the road at top-ranked Hudson.

Somerset 7, R/A/M 4

At Altoona, the Spartans earned a Middle Border Conference win over Regis/Altoona/McDonell.