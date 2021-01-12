1-12 Prep Roundup: Frenette scores four goals as Chi-Hi boys hockey routs Tomah/Sparta

Isaac Frenette lit the lamp four times and added an assist as the Chi-Hi boys hockey team routed Tomah/Sparta 8-1 on Tuesday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Owen Krista added two goals of his own as the Cardinals (7-2) scored the final eight goals of the game after Boone Mathison opened the game with an unassisted goal less than three minutes into the game for Tomah/Sparta (8-4).
Krista and Frenette scored their first goals of the game later in the first period to help the Cardinals take a 2-1 lead after the first period. Brady Fixmer and Ben Carlson joined in on the scoring in the second period with goals along with Frenette and Krista to extend the lead to 6-1 entering the third where Frenette scored his final two of the game.
Ben Steinmetz, Nick Carlson and AJ Schemenauer each assisted on two goals in the win.
Zach LeMay made seven saves in net for the Cards.
Chi-Hi is back in action on Thursday with a key Big Rivers Conference contest on the road at top-ranked Hudson.
Somerset 7, R/A/M 4
At Altoona, the Spartans earned a Middle Border Conference win over Regis/Altoona/McDonell.
Drew Goettl scored a hat trick for R/A/M (6-8, 0-6) and Ben Biskupski scored a goal.
Antonio Gomez had a hat trick for Somerset (9-6-1, 3-2-1).
R/A/M plays at Siren on Friday.
Girls Hockey
St. Croix Valley 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 3
At Baldwin, the Fusion scored three goals in the third period of a Big Rivers Conference win over the Sabers.
Madelyn Hebert, Ella Ausman and Kendall Rudiger netted goals for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (4-3-1, 0-1-1) as the two teams went into the third period tied at two before three consecutive goals pushed the Fusion (5-5, 1-2) to the win.
Jaden Woiwode scored twice for St. Croix Valley.
Caroline O'Dell made 17 saves for the Sabers, who host Hudson on Thursday.
Boys Swimming
Chi-Hi 91, Superior 74
At Chippewa Falls Middle School, Rowan Rinick, Ryan Beranek and Cooper Porzondek each won two events individually for the Cardinals in a dual win.
Rinick won the 200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly, Beranek was first in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke and Porzondek took the top spot in the 50 and 500 freestyle races. In addition, the trio also were a part of relay victories in the 200 freestyle (Beranek, Will Zwickel, Rowan Rineck, Cooper Porzondek) and the 400 freestyle (Porzondek, Rinick, Beranek, Petrowski).
Petrowski won the 100 freestyle event and was a part of the 200 medley relay team along with Jackson Blake, Zwieckel and Percy Johnson that finished second. Sirach Krogstad finished as the runner-up in the 50 and 100 freestyle, Zwickel was second in the 100 butterfly and Brody Sorenson was second in the 500 freestyle.
Chi-Hi hosts Holmen on Thursday.
Girls Basketball
Hudson 67, Chi-Hi 28
At Hudson, the Big Rivers leading Raiders earned a win over the Cardinals.
Brooklyn Sandvig and Ava Reuter had six points apiece for Chi-Hi (0-9, 0-5)
Sophia Jonas led Hudson (10-0, 6-0) with 16 points.
Chi-Hi plays at Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday.
Lake Holcombe 64, Cornell 40
At Cornell, the Chieftains topped the rival Chiefs in East Lakeland action.
Brooke Lechleitner led all scorers with 20 points for Lake Holcombe (3-4, 3-2), joined in double figures by Karly Kirkman with 16 points and Emma Lechleitner scoring 11.
Teaira Spaeth had 15 points for Cornell (2-7, 1-4) while Michaiah Galster and Kelsey Popp each scored 10 points.
Lake Holcombe plays at Siren on Thursday while Cornell is at New Auburn on Friday.