1-14 Prep Roundup: Four finish in double figures as Lake Holcombe girls basketball falls in Siren

SIREN — Four players finished in double figures for the Lake Holcombe girls basketball team in an 81-62 nonconference loss at Siren on Thursday evening.
Brooke Lechleitner led the Chieftains (3-5) with 19 points with Justine Kane adding a season-high 17 points. Karly Kirkman scored 13 points and Emma Lechleitner scored 10 points for Lake Holcombe.
Lindsay Liljeberg had a big night for the victorious Dragons (9-1) with 30 points with her team making 11 3-pointers overall.
Lake Holcombe hosts New Auburn on Tuesday.
Wisconsin Rapids 59, Chi-Hi 37
At Wisconsin Rapids, the Cardinals fell in a nonconference matchup.
Savannah Hinke and Brooklyn Sandvig each scored 10 points for Chi-Hi (0-10) and Abbi Nelson added six points.
Megan Clary scored 21 points including six 3-pointers for Wisconsin Rapids (8-4).
After hosting River Falls on Friday, Chi-Hi hosts Wausau West on Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
Siren 81, Lake Holcombe 66
At Siren, the Chieftains trailed 46-44 at the break before the Dragons (4-5) pulled away.
Kaden Crank had 20 points for Lake Holcombe (3-5), followed by Dylan Bowen with 11 points and Colton Minnick and Kaden Crank each with 10 points.
Lake Holcombe plays at Eau Claire Immanuel on Saturday.
Wrestling
Marshfield 51, Chi-Hi 22
At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals fell to the Tigers.
Iverson Beckwith earned a 15-3 major decision win at 106 pounds for the Cardinals while Gabe Mattison (113), David Hughes (120) and Larissa Kaz (126) each earned forfeit wins.
Chi-Hi hosts a quad next Thursday with Eau Claire Memorial, Athens and Stratford.