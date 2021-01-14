 Skip to main content
1-14 Prep Roundup: Four finish in double figures as Lake Holcombe girls basketball falls in Siren
1-14 Prep Roundup: Four finish in double figures as Lake Holcombe girls basketball falls in Siren

SIREN — Four players finished in double figures for the Lake Holcombe girls basketball team in an 81-62 nonconference loss at Siren on Thursday evening.

Brooke Lechleitner led the Chieftains (3-5) with 19 points with Justine Kane adding a season-high 17 points. Karly Kirkman scored 13 points and Emma Lechleitner scored 10 points for Lake Holcombe.

Lindsay Liljeberg had a big night for the victorious Dragons (9-1) with 30 points with her team making 11 3-pointers overall.

Lake Holcombe hosts New Auburn on Tuesday.

Wisconsin Rapids 59, Chi-Hi 37

At Wisconsin Rapids, the Cardinals fell in a nonconference matchup.

Savannah Hinke and Brooklyn Sandvig each scored 10 points for Chi-Hi (0-10) and Abbi Nelson added six points.

Megan Clary scored 21 points including six 3-pointers for Wisconsin Rapids (8-4).

After hosting River Falls on Friday, Chi-Hi hosts Wausau West on Tuesday.

Boys Basketball

Siren 81, Lake Holcombe 66

At Siren, the Chieftains trailed 46-44 at the break before the Dragons (4-5) pulled away.

Kaden Crank had 20 points for Lake Holcombe (3-5), followed by Dylan Bowen with 11 points and Colton Minnick and Kaden Crank each with 10 points.

Lake Holcombe plays at Eau Claire Immanuel on Saturday.

Wrestling

Marshfield 51, Chi-Hi 22

At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals fell to the Tigers.

Iverson Beckwith earned a 15-3 major decision win at 106 pounds for the Cardinals while Gabe Mattison (113), David Hughes (120) and Larissa Kaz (126) each earned forfeit wins.

Chi-Hi hosts a quad next Thursday with Eau Claire Memorial, Athens and Stratford.

