1-15 Prep Roundup: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey prevails over St. Croix Valley in state-ranked battle

The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team picked up its first Big Rivers Conference victory of the season on Friday evening, scoring in every period of a 6-2 win over St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Sidney Polzin scored twice for the Sabers while Paige Steinmetz, Joey Schemenauer, Brianna Buonincontro and Marley Sterling each scored one goal in the victory. Emme Berg assisted on four of the six goals for the Sabers, who scored four of the final five goals after taking a 2-1 lead after the first period.

Caroline O'Dell stopped 41 shots in net for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie.

The Sabers and Fusion were ranked fourth and sixth, respectively, in the latest Wisconsin Prep Hockey Online state poll. St. Croix Valley defeated Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 5-3 on Tuesday.

The Sabers (5-3-1, 1-1-1) play at Eau Claire Area on Tuesday.

Boys Basketball

River Falls 75, Chi-Hi 59

At River Falls, the Wildcats earned a Big Rivers win over the Cardinals. Joe Reuter scored 24 points to lead the way for the Cardinals (7-3, 3-2) while Keion Twyman added 18 points.

Zac Johnson had 21 points for River Falls (8-2, 4-2).