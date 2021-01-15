1-15 Prep Roundup: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey prevails over St. Croix Valley in state-ranked battle

The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team picked up its first Big Rivers Conference victory of the season on Friday evening, scoring in every period of a 6-2 win over St. Croix Valley at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Sidney Polzin scored twice for the Sabers while Paige Steinmetz, Joey Schemenauer, Brianna Buonincontro and Marley Sterling each scored one goal in the victory. Emme Berg assisted on four of the six goals for the Sabers, who scored four of the final five goals after taking a 2-1 lead after the first period.
Caroline O'Dell stopped 41 shots in net for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie.
The Sabers and Fusion were ranked fourth and sixth, respectively, in the latest Wisconsin Prep Hockey Online state poll. St. Croix Valley defeated Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 5-3 on Tuesday.
The Sabers (5-3-1, 1-1-1) play at Eau Claire Area on Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
River Falls 75, Chi-Hi 59
At River Falls, the Wildcats earned a Big Rivers win over the Cardinals. Joe Reuter scored 24 points to lead the way for the Cardinals (7-3, 3-2) while Keion Twyman added 18 points.
Zac Johnson had 21 points for River Falls (8-2, 4-2).
Chi-Hi hosts Superior on Monday.
Saint Croix Falls 55, Bloomer 35
At Saint Croix Falls, the Saints jumped out to a 39-14 lead in a Heart O'North win.
Domanyck Schwarzenberger and Marcus Harelstad each scored eight points for the Blackhawks (1-3, 1-3).
Payton Christenson led the Saints (7-3, 6-2) with 19 points.
Bloomer plays at Barron on Tuesday.
Colby 71, Stanley-Boyd 63
At Stanley, the Hornets outscored the Orioles 44-28 in the second half of a nonconference win.
Carsen Hause had 13 points to lead Stanley-Boyd (4-7), followed by Brady Potaczek with 12 points and Cooper Nichols scoring 11.
Jaden Underwood scored 22 points for Colby (6-5).
Stanley-Boyd hosts Thorp next Thursday.
Girls Basketball
River Falls 51, Chi-Hi 47
At Chi-Hi, the Wildcats edged the Cardinals in a Big Rivers battle.
Savannah Hinke scored 22 points to lead Chi-Hi (0-11, 0-6) with Shannon Lindner adding seven points.
Rachel Randleman had 12 points for River Falls (3-7, 3-3).
Chi-Hi hosts Wausau West on Tuesday.