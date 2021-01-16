 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1-16 Prep Roundup: Bowe, Frenette each score twice as Chi-Hi boys hockey falls in high-scoring contest with Eau Claire Memorial
top story
Saturday Prep Roundup

1-16 Prep Roundup: Bowe, Frenette each score twice as Chi-Hi boys hockey falls in high-scoring contest with Eau Claire Memorial

{{featured_button_text}}

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey team outlasted Chi-Hi 7-5 in a high-scoring Big Rivers Conference contest at Hobbs Ice Arena.

Isaac Frenette and Jack Bowe each had two goals with Owen Krista scoring in the second period as well for the Cardinals.

Chi-Hi and Eau Claire Memorial played to a 3-3 tie after the first period before the Old Abes outscored the Cardinals 3-1 in the second. Krista's goal with two minutes to go closed the gap to one before Christian Tavare netted a goal in the last minute for the Old Abes (5-5, 3-3).

Zach LeMay made 26 saves in net for the Cardinals (7-3, 4-2).

Chi-Hi hosts Rice Lake on Tuesday.

Boys Basketball

Eau Claire Immanuel 59, Lake Holcombe 48

At Eau Claire, the Lancers topped the Chieftains in a nonconference contest.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Riley Gingras led Lake Holcombe (3-6) with 14 points and Brock Flater added 11.

Ryan Zimmerman scored a game-high 23 points for the Lancers (5-1).

Lake Holcombe hosts New Auburn on Tuesday.

Girls Basketball

Saint Croix Falls 71, Bloomer 20

At Bloomer, the Saints beat the Blackhawks in a Heart O'North matchup.

Danielle Latz scored seven points and added a pair of rebounds to lead Bloomer (2-6, 2-6).

Olivia Miron had a game-high 16 points to go with seven rebounds for Saint Croix Falls (10-1, 7-1).

Bloomer plays at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Monday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jackson Acker signs his National Letter of Intent to play football for the Badgers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News