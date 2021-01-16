1-16 Prep Roundup: Bowe, Frenette each score twice as Chi-Hi boys hockey falls in high-scoring contest with Eau Claire Memorial

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Memorial boys hockey team outlasted Chi-Hi 7-5 in a high-scoring Big Rivers Conference contest at Hobbs Ice Arena.
Isaac Frenette and Jack Bowe each had two goals with Owen Krista scoring in the second period as well for the Cardinals.
Chi-Hi and Eau Claire Memorial played to a 3-3 tie after the first period before the Old Abes outscored the Cardinals 3-1 in the second. Krista's goal with two minutes to go closed the gap to one before Christian Tavare netted a goal in the last minute for the Old Abes (5-5, 3-3).
Zach LeMay made 26 saves in net for the Cardinals (7-3, 4-2).
Chi-Hi hosts Rice Lake on Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
Eau Claire Immanuel 59, Lake Holcombe 48
At Eau Claire, the Lancers topped the Chieftains in a nonconference contest.
Riley Gingras led Lake Holcombe (3-6) with 14 points and Brock Flater added 11.
Ryan Zimmerman scored a game-high 23 points for the Lancers (5-1).
Lake Holcombe hosts New Auburn on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Saint Croix Falls 71, Bloomer 20
At Bloomer, the Saints beat the Blackhawks in a Heart O'North matchup.
Danielle Latz scored seven points and added a pair of rebounds to lead Bloomer (2-6, 2-6).
Olivia Miron had a game-high 16 points to go with seven rebounds for Saint Croix Falls (10-1, 7-1).
Bloomer plays at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Monday.