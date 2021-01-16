1-16 Prep Roundup: Bowe, Frenette each score twice as Chi-Hi boys hockey falls in high-scoring contest with Eau Claire Memorial

Isaac Frenette and Jack Bowe each had two goals with Owen Krista scoring in the second period as well for the Cardinals.

Chi-Hi and Eau Claire Memorial played to a 3-3 tie after the first period before the Old Abes outscored the Cardinals 3-1 in the second. Krista's goal with two minutes to go closed the gap to one before Christian Tavare netted a goal in the last minute for the Old Abes (5-5, 3-3).