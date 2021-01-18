1-18 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi boys basketball hits 12 3-pointers in rout of Superior

The Chi-Hi boys basketball snapped a mini two-game losing streak in convincing fashion with an 81-51 nonconference victory over Superior on Monday at Chi-Hi.
Joe Reuter scored 24 points while adding 13 rebounds and seven steals to lead the way for the Cardinals (8-3). Jacob Walczak added 22 points including six 3-pointers with nine rebounds and Mason Monarski had 13 points.
Jake Spaeth scored nine points for Chi-Hi, as the Cardinals shot 55 percent from the field for the game including a 12-for-25 effort from 3-point range.
Evan Bennett and Robert Olson each had 10 points for Superior (2-1) as Chi-Hi raced out to a 38-18 halftime lead.
Chi-Hi plays at Hudson on Friday.
Barron 48, Bloomer 43
At Barron, the Golden Bears earned a Heart O'North Conference victory over the Blackhawks.
Domanyck Schwarzenberger led Bloomer (1-4, 1-4) with 13 points, followed by 11 from Dalton Cook, 10 points by Marcus Harelstad and nine points from Connor Crane.
Carter LaLiberty had a game-high 15 points from Barron (5-5, 5-5).
Bloomer hosts Hayward on Thursday.
Fall Creek 78, Thorp 49
At Fall Creek, the Crickets opened the second half with a 20-point run to stay unbeaten in Western Cloverbelt play.
Aiden Rosemeyer scored 20 points to lead Thorp (0-6, 0-4) and Zach Tieman added nine points as the Cardinals made 10 3-pointers.
Teigan Ploeckelman had 19 points for the Crickets (13-2, 8-0).
Girls Basketball
Bloomer 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 45
At Chetek, the Blackhawks earned a Heart O'North win over the Bulldogs.
Leah Score scored 14 points including three 3-pointers for Bloomer (3-6, 3-6) and was joined in double figures by Danielle Latz with 12 points and Bella Seibel with 11 points.
Emma Sather had 13 points for the Bulldogs (5-7, 4-7).
Following a road game at Hayward on Tuesday, Bloomer hosts Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Friday.