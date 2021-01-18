1-18 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi boys basketball hits 12 3-pointers in rout of Superior

The Chi-Hi boys basketball snapped a mini two-game losing streak in convincing fashion with an 81-51 nonconference victory over Superior on Monday at Chi-Hi.

Joe Reuter scored 24 points while adding 13 rebounds and seven steals to lead the way for the Cardinals (8-3). Jacob Walczak added 22 points including six 3-pointers with nine rebounds and Mason Monarski had 13 points.

Jake Spaeth scored nine points for Chi-Hi, as the Cardinals shot 55 percent from the field for the game including a 12-for-25 effort from 3-point range.

Evan Bennett and Robert Olson each had 10 points for Superior (2-1) as Chi-Hi raced out to a 38-18 halftime lead.

Chi-Hi plays at Hudson on Friday.

Barron 48, Bloomer 43

At Barron, the Golden Bears earned a Heart O'North Conference victory over the Blackhawks.

Domanyck Schwarzenberger led Bloomer (1-4, 1-4) with 13 points, followed by 11 from Dalton Cook, 10 points by Marcus Harelstad and nine points from Connor Crane.

Carter LaLiberty had a game-high 15 points from Barron (5-5, 5-5).

Bloomer hosts Hayward on Thursday.