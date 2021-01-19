1-19 Prep Roundup: Lake Holcombe boys basketball overcomes halftime hole to top New Auburn

HOLCOMBE — The Lake Holcombe boys basketball team trailed at halftime but balanced scoring throughout helped the Chieftains prevail over New Auburn 55-46 on Tuesday evening.

Colton Minnick led the Chieftains (4-6, 2-2) with 10 points, followed closely by Brock Flater and Riley Gingras each with nine points, Dylan Bowen scoring eight and Kaden Crank and Tate Sauerwein finishing with seven points apiece.

Triton Robey had a game-high 21 points for New Auburn (5-5, 3-3) including all four of his team's 3-pointers with Matt Elmhorst scoring 11 points and Tristen Harder tallying eight points.

New Auburn took a 25-19 lead into halftime before the Chieftains outscored the Trojans 36-21 in the final 18 minutes.

Lake Holcombe plays at Lac Courte Oreilles on Thursday while New Auburn is off until playing at Solon Springs on Friday.

Flambeau 64, Cornell 45

At Cornell, the Falcons got a big night from Harley Opachan in an East Lakeland win over the Chiefs.

Dylan Bowe scored 13 points for Cornell (1-10, 1-5) and was joined in double figures by Davis Harshman with 12 points and Austin Bowe scoring 10.