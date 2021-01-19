1-19 Prep Roundup: Lake Holcombe boys basketball overcomes halftime hole to top New Auburn

HOLCOMBE — The Lake Holcombe boys basketball team trailed at halftime but balanced scoring throughout helped the Chieftains prevail over New Auburn 55-46 on Tuesday evening.
Colton Minnick led the Chieftains (4-6, 2-2) with 10 points, followed closely by Brock Flater and Riley Gingras each with nine points, Dylan Bowen scoring eight and Kaden Crank and Tate Sauerwein finishing with seven points apiece.
Triton Robey had a game-high 21 points for New Auburn (5-5, 3-3) including all four of his team's 3-pointers with Matt Elmhorst scoring 11 points and Tristen Harder tallying eight points.
New Auburn took a 25-19 lead into halftime before the Chieftains outscored the Trojans 36-21 in the final 18 minutes.
Lake Holcombe plays at Lac Courte Oreilles on Thursday while New Auburn is off until playing at Solon Springs on Friday.
Flambeau 64, Cornell 45
At Cornell, the Falcons got a big night from Harley Opachan in an East Lakeland win over the Chiefs.
Dylan Bowe scored 13 points for Cornell (1-10, 1-5) and was joined in double figures by Davis Harshman with 12 points and Austin Bowe scoring 10.
Opachan had a game-high 29 points for the Falcons (6-4, 5-1).
Cornell hosts Winter on Thursday.
Girls Basketball
Wausau West 55, Chi-Hi 26
At Chi-Hi, the Warriors earned a nonconference win over the Cardinals.
Savannah Hinke had 10 points for the Cardinals (0-12).
Kiley Deaton led Wausau West (10-0) with 11 points.
Chi-Hi hosts Hudson on Friday.
Lake Holcombe 49, New Auburn 36
At Holcombe, all eight players scored for the Chieftains in an East Lakeland triumph over the Trojans.
Brooke Lechleitner had a game-best 17 points for the Chieftains (4-5, 4-2) and Emma Lechleitner added 10 points.
Zoey Rada scored 11 points and Violet Hyke finished with nine points for the Trojans (5-6, 4-3).
Both teams are back in action on Friday as Lake Holcombe hosts Flambeau and New Auburn welcomes Independence.
Girls Hockey
Eau Claire Area 2, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1 (OT)
At Eau Claire, the Stars edged the Sabers in overtime.
Paige Steinmetz scored an unassisted goal in the first period for the Sabers (5-4-1, 1-2-1)
Kami Krumenauer opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game for the Stars and Madison Schwengler's goal in overtime won it for Eau Claire Area (6-3-1, 2-1-1).
Caroline O'Dell made 37 saves in goal for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie hosts Black River Falls on Thursday.
Boys Swimming
Eau Claire Memorial/North 129, Chi-Hi 41
At Chippewa Falls Middle School, Eau Claire earned a dual victory over Chi-Hi.
Rowan Rineck won the 500-yard freestyle and Cooper Porzondek finished first in the 100 breaststroke to lead the Cardinals with Porzondek also taking second in the 50 freestyle.
Chi-Hi returns to action on Saturday in Hudson for a multi-team event.