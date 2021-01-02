1-2 Prep Roundup: Carlson, Frenette score twice as Chi-Hi boys hockey rolls past River Falls

RIVER FALLS — Nick Carlson and Isaac Frenette each scored twice as the Chi-Hi boys hockey team routed River Falls 7-1 on Saturday evening in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.

River Falls jumped out to a 1-0 lead after the first period before the Cardinals scored three goals in the second period and four in the third to earn their third win in a row.

AJ Schemenauer, Owen Krista and Carsten Reeg also scored in the victory for Chi-Hi while Carlson assisted on two goals.

Tye Kusilek scored for River Falls and Zach LeMay made 16 saves in net for the Cardinals.

Chi-Hi plays at Onalaska on Tuesday.

Girls Basketball

Fall Creek 56, McDonell 39

At Fall Creek, the Crickets outscored the Macks 23-14 in the second half of a Western Cloverbelt Conference win.

Emily Cooper and Marley Hughes each had nine points for the Macks (4-2, 3-1).

Gianna Vollrath had a team-high 13 points for Crickets (6-1, 3-0).

McDonell hosts Blair-Taylor on Thursday.

