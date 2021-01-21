1-21 Prep Roundup: Bowes lead Cornell boys basketball past Winter

CORNELL — The Cornell boys basketball team rolled to a 55-29 victory over Winter on Thursday evening in East Lakeland Conference play.
Dylan Bowe scored 20 points for the Chiefs (2-10, 2-5) and was joined in double figures by Austin Bowe with 15 points while Davis Harshman added nine points and Avery Turany scored six.
Albert Blair had nine points for Winter (1-6, 1-5).
Cornell plays at Birchwood on Tuesday.
Boys Hockey
Chi-Hi 9, Rice Lake 3
At Rice Lake, the Cardinals scored at least two goals in each period of a Big Rivers win over the Warriors.
Trevor Bowe scored twice to lead Chi-Hi (8-3-1, 5-2-1). Ben Carlson, Nick Carlson, Owen Krista, Sawyer Bowe, Brady Fixmer, Drew Post and Jack Bowe each found the net in the win with Post's goal being his first at the varsity level.
Landen Rubenzer made 16 saves between the pipes for Chi-Hi to earn his first varsity victory against the Warriors (8-4-1, 3-4-1).
Following a home game against Eau Claire North on Friday, Chi-Hi plays at Hudson on Monday.
Baldwin-Woodville 7, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 5
At Altoona, the Blackhawks bested R/A/M in a Middle Border Conference contest.
Drew Goettl scored a natural hat trick for R/A/M (7-10-0, 0-8-0) with Evan Gustafson and Bennett Seelan each adding a goal.
R/A/M plays at Chequamegon on Tuesday.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 5, Black River Falls 2
At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Sabers outshot the Tigers by a 57-14 margin in a nonconference win.
Sidney Polzin scored the first two goals of the game before Brianna Buonincontro, Emma-Lyn Stephenson and Joey Schemenauer each lit the lamp in the win for the Sabers.
Caroline O'Dell stopped 12 shots in net against the Tigers.
After Friday's game at Hudson, the Sabers host the Raiders on Monday in Menomonie.
Wrestling
Chi-Hi 2-1 at home quad
At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals defeated Eau Claire Memorial (40-39) and Edgar/Athens (33-30) while falling to Stratford (42-21) in a home quad.
Jake Mason finished 3-0 while Xander Neal and David Hughes picked up multiple victories for the Cardinals.
Chi-Hi is off until Division 1 regionals on Saturday, Jan. 30 at Eau Claire North.