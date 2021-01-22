1-22 Prep Boys Basketball Roundup: Lake Holcombe overcomes 20-point deficit in final 12 minutes of victory over Flambeau

HOLCOMBE — Another day, another second-half rally for the Lake Holcombe boys basketball team.
The Chieftains overcame a 20-point deficit with 12 minutes left to score a 63-58 win over Flambeau on Friday evening.
Brock Flater led all scorers with 27 points for Lake Holcombe (5-6, 3-2), scoring 21 of his points after the break as the Chieftains outscored the Falcons 45-27 in the final 18 minutes.
Three pointers by Dylan Bowen and Flater sparked the surge for the Chieftains as Riley Gingras scored 10 points in the win, Bowen added nine and Kaden Crank finished with eight.
"It was exciting 12 minutes," Lake Holcombe coach Joy Webster said of the win.
Lake Holcombe trailed 25-19 at halftime on Tuesday before earning a 55-46 win over New Auburn.
Riley Ewer finished with 17 points for Flambeau (6-5, 5-2).
The win keeps Lake Holcombe two back in the loss column of league leader Bruce with the teams still scheduled to meet twice later in the season.
Lake Holcombe hosts Greenwood on Monday.
Hudson 81, Chi-Hi 62
At Hudson, the Raiders beat the Cardinals in a Big Rivers Conference contest.
Jacob Walczak finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Cardinals (8-4, 3-3) while Joe Reuter added 15 points and 11 rebounds of his own.
The Cardinals had no answer for Luke Healy, who scored 40 points for Hudson (10-3, 7-2).
Chi-Hi hosts Eau Claire North on Saturday.
New Auburn 73, Solon Springs 69
At Solon Springs, the Trojans picked up a nonconference win over the Eagles.
Tristen Harder led New Auburn (6-5) with 23 points as one of five players to score at least eight points. Triton Robey added 16 points, Matt Elmhorst scored 14 points, Ethan Lotts finished with 10 points and Braden Johnson scored eight points in the victory.
Calin Lisson had 15 points for Solon Springs (1-6).
New Auburn plays at Flambeau on Tuesday.