1-22 Prep Roundup: Carlson nets game-winning goal as Chi-Hi boys hockey bests Eau Claire North in overtime

A goal in the final minute of regulation forced overtime before another in the extra frame won it for the Chi-Hi boys hockey team in a thrilling 6-5 win over Eau Claire North on Friday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.
Isaac Frenette scored with less than a minute left on an assist from Nick Carlson and Owen Krista to tie the game five and send the game to overtime where Ben Carlson won it for the Cards with his goal at the 7:30 mark on an assist from AJ Schemenauer.
Schemenauer opened the scoring for the Cardinals (9-3-1, 6-2-1) in the first period before Nick Carlson scored twice in the second and Trevor Bowe also netted a goal to send the game into the third tied at four. Eau Claire North (7-7-0, 5-3-0) grabbed the 5-4 lead early in the third on a power-play goal by Johan Akervik and the score remained that way until Frenette's equalizer late.
Landen Rubenzer made 19 saves in net for the Cardinals.
Chi-Hi returns to action on Monday at Hudson.
Girls Hockey
Hudson 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2
At Hudson, Sidney Polzin scored twice in a Big Rivers defeat to the Raiders.
Polzin opened the scoring in the first and second periods for the Sabers but Hudson scored five of the final six goals with Nikki Olund scoring three for a hat trick.
Kasandra Herr stopped 20 shots in goal.
The two teams meet again on Monday in Menomonie.
Girls Basketball
Hudson 45, Chi-Hi 23
At Chi-Hi, the unbeaten Raiders stayed that way in a Big Rivers win.
Savannah Hinke scored nine points for the Cardinals (0-13, 0-7).
Kira Young finished with a game-high 15 points for Hudson (14-0, 9-0).
Chi-Hi plays at Eau Claire North on Saturday.
Bloomer 61, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 38
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks blasted the Bulldogs in Heart O'North action.
Abby Iverson scored a game-high 19 points to go with seven rebounds for Bloomer (5-6, 5-6) and was joined in double figures by Bella Seibel with 13 points.
Maggie Timm had 17 points for the Bulldogs (5-9, 4-9).
Bloomer hosts Ladysmith on Monday.
Flambeau 55, Lake Holcombe 51
At Holcombe, the East Lakeland leading Falcons edged the Chieftains.
Karly Kirkman scored 18 points for the Chieftains (4-6, 4-3), followed by Brooke Lechleitner and Allison Golat-Hattamer with 11 points apiece.
Kristen Lawton led all scorers with 19 points for Flambeau (9-5, 8-0).
Lake Holcombe plays at New Auburn on Monday.
Independence 59, New Auburn 26
At New Auburn, the Indees earned a nonconference win against the Trojans.
Aliya North had six points for the Trojans (5-7).
Avery Paper had a game-high 14 points for the Indees (13-4).
Wrestling
Bloomer/Colfax 0-2-1 at Barron quad
At Barron, the Raptors tied Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm (30-30) and lost to Barron (39-27) and Superior (48-33) in a quad.
Alex Poirier and Ayden Anderson were 3-0 in their matches and Bowen Rothbauer finished 2-0. Kendra Hamman, Brison Tuschl, Ethan Rubenzer and Tytain Clements won two of their three matches.
Bloomer/Colfax is back in action on Saturday, Jan. 30 at Division 2 regionals at Eau Claire Regis.