1-22 Prep Roundup: Carlson nets game-winning goal as Chi-Hi boys hockey bests Eau Claire North in overtime

A goal in the final minute of regulation forced overtime before another in the extra frame won it for the Chi-Hi boys hockey team in a thrilling 6-5 win over Eau Claire North on Friday evening at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Isaac Frenette scored with less than a minute left on an assist from Nick Carlson and Owen Krista to tie the game five and send the game to overtime where Ben Carlson won it for the Cards with his goal at the 7:30 mark on an assist from AJ Schemenauer.

Schemenauer opened the scoring for the Cardinals (9-3-1, 6-2-1) in the first period before Nick Carlson scored twice in the second and Trevor Bowe also netted a goal to send the game into the third tied at four. Eau Claire North (7-7-0, 5-3-0) grabbed the 5-4 lead early in the third on a power-play goal by Johan Akervik and the score remained that way until Frenette's equalizer late.

Landen Rubenzer made 19 saves in net for the Cardinals.

Chi-Hi returns to action on Monday at Hudson.

Girls Hockey

Hudson 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2

At Hudson, Sidney Polzin scored twice in a Big Rivers defeat to the Raiders.