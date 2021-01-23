1-23 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Porzondek second in 50-yard freestyle, 100 breaststroke at Big Rivers invitational

HUDSON — Cooper Porzondek finished in second place in two individual events and as a part of a relay for the Chi-Hi boys swim team on Saturday at the Big Rivers Conference invitational in Hudson.

Porzondek was second in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke while teaming up with Ryan Beranek, Rowan Rineck and Erik Petrowski to finish runner-up in the 200 medley relay.

The team of Porzondek, Rineck, Beranek and Petrowski was third in the 400 freestyle relay while Beranek was third in the 500 freestyle.

Beranek (200 individual medley) and Petrowski (100 butterfly) were each fourth in their respective events and Rineck earned fifth-place finishes in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly events.

Will Zwickel, Noah Duex, Kolton Irwin and Sirach Krogstad were fifth in the 200 freestyle relay, as were Percy Johnson, Jackson Blake, Luke McIntyre and Zwickel in the 400 freestyle relay.

Hudson won the team title with 776 points as Chi-Hi finished second with 445 points.

Chi-Hi is back in Hudson next Saturday for Division 1 sectionals.

Boys Basketball

Chi-Hi 71, Eau Claire North 70