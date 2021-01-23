1-23 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Porzondek second in 50-yard freestyle, 100 breaststroke at Big Rivers invitational

HUDSON — Cooper Porzondek finished in second place in two individual events and as a part of a relay for the Chi-Hi boys swim team on Saturday at the Big Rivers Conference invitational in Hudson.
Porzondek was second in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke while teaming up with Ryan Beranek, Rowan Rineck and Erik Petrowski to finish runner-up in the 200 medley relay.
The team of Porzondek, Rineck, Beranek and Petrowski was third in the 400 freestyle relay while Beranek was third in the 500 freestyle.
Beranek (200 individual medley) and Petrowski (100 butterfly) were each fourth in their respective events and Rineck earned fifth-place finishes in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly events.
Will Zwickel, Noah Duex, Kolton Irwin and Sirach Krogstad were fifth in the 200 freestyle relay, as were Percy Johnson, Jackson Blake, Luke McIntyre and Zwickel in the 400 freestyle relay.
Hudson won the team title with 776 points as Chi-Hi finished second with 445 points.
Chi-Hi is back in Hudson next Saturday for Division 1 sectionals.
Boys Basketball
Chi-Hi 71, Eau Claire North 70
At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals edged the Huskies in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
Joe Reuter led the Cardinals (9-4, 4-3) with 27 points with nine rebounds, Keion Twyman had 20 points and five assists and Jacob Walczak scored nine points to go with 13 rebounds in the victory.
Chad Kron had 26 points for the Huskies (7-4, 4-4), who made 14 3-pointers in the contest.
Chi-Hi plays at Eau Claire Memorial on Monday.
Bloomer 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 32
At Chetek, the Blackhawks raced out to a 29-10 halftime lead in a Heart O'North triumph against the Bulldogs.
Charlie Herrick scored 24 points to lead Bloomer (3-4, 3-4), who finished with 12 3-pointers as a team. Dalton Cook scored eight points and Connor Crane had seven points in the win.
Dylan Razim had 12 points for the Bulldogs (0-11, 0-11).
Bloomer hosts Barron on Tuesday.
Girls Basketball
Eau Claire North 66, Chi-Hi 56
At Eau Claire, the Huskies topped the Cardinals in a Big Rivers contest.
Shannon Lindner scored 16 points to lead Chi-Hi (0-14, 0-8), followed by Savannah Hinke with 15 points and Brooklyn Sandvig with 13.
Addison Bohman had 21 points for the Huskies (8-5, 5-3).
Chi-Hi hosts Rice Lake on Tuesday.