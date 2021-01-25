1-25 Prep Roundup: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey routs Hudson in Big Rivers finale

MENOMONIE — The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team scored five of the final six goals in a 6-2 win over Hudson on Monday evening to close Big Rivers Conference play.

Sidney Polzin scored two goals while Alexa Wickland, Ella Ausman, Paige Steinmetz and Brianna Buonincontro each scored in the win for the Sabers, who avenged a 5-2 loss at Hudson from last Friday.

Polzin opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period before Nikki Olund scored the first of her two goals in the game for Hudson.

Wickland and Ausman found the back of the net later in the first to give the Sabers a 3-1 lead after one. Olund closed the gap to one with her goal late in the second period but the Sabers scored three times in the final 2:12 of the third period to close out the victory.

Caroline O'Dell made 26 saves in the win.

Hudson came into the game ranked third in the latest Wisconsin Prep Hockey Online state poll and the Sabers were an honorable mention.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie plays at Medford on Thursday.

Girls Basketball

Bloomer 59, Ladysmith 48