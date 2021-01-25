1-25 Prep Roundup: Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey routs Hudson in Big Rivers finale

MENOMONIE — The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team scored five of the final six goals in a 6-2 win over Hudson on Monday evening to close Big Rivers Conference play.
Sidney Polzin scored two goals while Alexa Wickland, Ella Ausman, Paige Steinmetz and Brianna Buonincontro each scored in the win for the Sabers, who avenged a 5-2 loss at Hudson from last Friday.
Polzin opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period before Nikki Olund scored the first of her two goals in the game for Hudson.
Wickland and Ausman found the back of the net later in the first to give the Sabers a 3-1 lead after one. Olund closed the gap to one with her goal late in the second period but the Sabers scored three times in the final 2:12 of the third period to close out the victory.
Caroline O'Dell made 26 saves in the win.
Hudson came into the game ranked third in the latest Wisconsin Prep Hockey Online state poll and the Sabers were an honorable mention.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie plays at Medford on Thursday.
Girls Basketball
Bloomer 59, Ladysmith 48
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks made 11 3-pointers in a come-from-behind victory over the Lumberjacks.
Leah Score led the way for the Blackhawks (6-6, 6-6) with 14 points and made four of the team's threes. Madison Faschingbauer had 12 points on four 3-pointers while Danielle Latz had 12 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Abby Iverson finished registered a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Raemalee Smith scored 22 points for Ladysmith (8-4, 8-7).
Bloomer hosts league-leading Barron on Thursday.
Lake Holcombe 42, New Auburn 24
At New Auburn, the Chieftains earned an East Lakeland Conference win over the Trojans.
Emma and Brooke Lechleitner each had 10 points to lead Lake Holcombe (5-6, 5-3), followed by eight from Karly Kirkman.
Zoey Rada led all scorers with 16 points for New Auburn (5-8, 4-4).
Following Tuesday action with Lake Holcombe playing at Winter and New Auburn on the road at Flambeau, the Chieftains host Birchwood on Friday and New Auburn welcomes Winter on Friday.
Boys Basketball
Eau Claire Memorial 80, Chi-Hi 77
At Eau Claire, the Old Abes edged the Cardinals in a Big Rivers contest.
Joe Reuter led Chi-Hi (9-5, 4-4) with 34 points to go with 10 rebounds and Jacob Walczak added 26 points on six of his team's 12 3-pointers and a team-best 11 rebounds.
LJ Wells had a monster game for the Old Abes (8-5, 3-4) with 40 points, 13 rebounds and a pair of blocks.
Chi-Hi hosts Tomah on Thursday.
Lake Holcombe 51, Greenwood 42
At Holcombe, the Chieftains battled back from a 28-23 deficit halftime to earn a nonconference win over the Eastern Cloverbelt leading Indians.
Kaden Crank scored 15 points and Riley Gingras added 12 points for the Chieftains (5-6)
Weston Schmitz led Greenwood (9-3) with 15 points.
After playing at Winter on Tuesday, Lake Holcombe hosts Birchwood on Friday.
Boys Hockey
Hudson 6, Chi-Hi 0
At Hudson, the Cardinals were shut out by the Big Rivers leading Raiders.
Landen Rubenzer stopped 35 shots in net for the Cardinals (9-4-1, 6-3-1)
Sam Ross scored twice and added an assist for Hudson (14-2-0, 10-0-0).
Following a Tuesday home game with Eau Claire North, the Cardinals host Wausau West on Thursday.