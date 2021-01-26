1-26 Prep Roundup: Four players finish in double figures as Stanley-Boyd boys basketball pulls away from Cadott

CADOTT — Four players finished with at least 10 points for the Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team on Tuesday in a 71-39 victory over Cadott.

Carsen Hause had a team-high 19 points for the Orioles (5-7, 5-1) including three of the team's six 3-pointers. Spencer Booth added 16 points while Cooper Nichols and Anthony Candela had 10 points apiece in the victory.

Tegan Ritter led the way for Cadott (3-8, 2-6) with 15 points and Cole Sopiarz added 11.

Stanley-Boyd took a 32-21 lead into halftime before outscoring the Hornets 39-18 in the final 18 minutes.

Cadott returns to action on Thursday at Osseo-Fairchild while Stanley-Boyd hosts the Thunder one day later.

Bloomer 49, Barron 38

At Bloomer, balance was the name of the game for the Blackhawks in a Heart O'North win over the Golden Bears.

Four players scored either 10 or 11 points for Bloomer (4-4, 4-4), led by Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Connor Crane and Gavin Meinen with 11 points apiece and Charlie Herrick close behind with 10.

Sam Baumgard and Carter LaLiberty had eight points each for Barron (6-6, 6-6).

Bloomer plays at Cameron on Friday.