1-26 Prep Roundup: Four players finish in double figures as Stanley-Boyd boys basketball pulls away from Cadott

CADOTT — Four players finished with at least 10 points for the Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team on Tuesday in a 71-39 victory over Cadott.
Carsen Hause had a team-high 19 points for the Orioles (5-7, 5-1) including three of the team's six 3-pointers. Spencer Booth added 16 points while Cooper Nichols and Anthony Candela had 10 points apiece in the victory.
Tegan Ritter led the way for Cadott (3-8, 2-6) with 15 points and Cole Sopiarz added 11.
Stanley-Boyd took a 32-21 lead into halftime before outscoring the Hornets 39-18 in the final 18 minutes.
Cadott returns to action on Thursday at Osseo-Fairchild while Stanley-Boyd hosts the Thunder one day later.
Bloomer 49, Barron 38
At Bloomer, balance was the name of the game for the Blackhawks in a Heart O'North win over the Golden Bears.
Four players scored either 10 or 11 points for Bloomer (4-4, 4-4), led by Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Connor Crane and Gavin Meinen with 11 points apiece and Charlie Herrick close behind with 10.
Sam Baumgard and Carter LaLiberty had eight points each for Barron (6-6, 6-6).
Bloomer plays at Cameron on Friday.
Lake Holcombe 75, Winter 44
At Winter, the Chieftains rolled to an East Lakeland win against the Warriors.
Kaden Crank scored 19 points to lead the way for Lake Holcombe (7-6, 4-2). Riley Gingras added 18 points and Brock Flater scored 17 points as the Chieftains won their fourth game in a row.
Albert Blair had 16 points for Winter (1-8, 1-7).
Lake Holcombe hosts Owen-Withee on Thursday.
Girls Basketball
Lake Holcombe 62, Winter 50
At Winter, the Chieftains earned an East Lakeland win over the Warriors.
Brooke Lechleitner led all scorers with 23 points for the Chieftains (6-6, 6-3), followed by 19 points from Emma Lechleitner and 14 from Karly Kirkman.
Hailey Coss scored 22 points for Winter (8-6, 6-4).
Lake Holcombe hosts Birchwood on Friday.
Flambeau 48, New Auburn 33
At Tony, the Falcons bested the Trojans in East Lakeland play.
Zoey Rada scored 14 points with four 3-pointers made to lead New Auburn (5-9, 4-5).
Abby Bratanich had a game-high 15 points for the Falcons (11-5, 10-0), who clinched the outright conference title with the win.
New Auburn hosts Winter on Friday.
Boys Hockey
Eau Claire North 3, Chi-Hi 2 (OT)
At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Huskies scored the last three goals in an overtime Big Rivers win against the Cardinals.
Chi-Hi (9-5-1, 6-4-1) jumped out to a 2-0 lead on goals from Owen Krista and Isaac Frenette before Johan Akervik and Tyler Geroux responded with goals of their own to tie the game and send it to overtime. Robert Books knocked home a power-play goal early in the extra frame to help the Huskies (9-7, 7-3) avenge an overtime defeat to the Cardinals from last Friday.
Landen Rubenzer had 22 saves for the Cardinals.
Chi-Hi hosts Wausau West on Thursday.