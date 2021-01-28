1-28 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Reuter eclipses 1,000 career-point mark as part of 44-point performance in boys basketball win over Tomah

Thursday was a memorable night for Chi-Hi senior Joe Reuter.
Reuter scored a career-high 44 points, including the 1,000th point of his career, in leading the Cardinal boys basketball team in a 79-77 come-from-behind nonconference victory over Tomah at Chi-Hi.
The senior finished 15 of 21 from the field including five 3-pointers in the win. He entered Thursday's game needing five points to get to the 1,000-point mark and hit it early and kept scoring in a performance that tied him with Bob Meslow for the second-most points in a single game in school history. Tyson Kalien owns the school record for 52 points, a performance against Eau Claire North on Feb. 5, 2011 with Meslow scoring 44 against Ladysmith on Jan. 21, 1953. Reuter also added nine rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots for good measure in the win.
Jacob Walczak had 12 points and six rebounds, Keion Twyman added 11 points and four rebounds and Mason Monarski scored nine points for the Cardinals (10-5) as the team battled back from a 33-27 halftime deficit.
Dustin Derousseau had 24 points for Tomah (12-6).
Chi-Hi hosts Rice Lake on Saturday evening.
Owen-Withee 75, Lake Holcombe 54
At Holcombe, the Blackhawks pulled away from the Chieftains in nonconference action.
Kaden Crank scored 18 points to lead the Chieftains (7-7) and Brock Flater added 10 points.
Tyler Weaver and Aaron Ovyn each scored 17 points for the Blackhawks (5-7).
Following a home contest with Birchwood on Friday, Lake Holcombe plays at Cornell on Monday.
Girls Basketball
Bloomer 55, Barron 47 (OT)
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks battled back from a 23-17 halftime deficit to earn a Heart O'North win over the Golden Bears.
Abby Iverson had a game-high 21 points and added five rebounds for the Blackhawks (7-6, 7-6). Danielle Latz scored 18 points and Leah Score finished with 12 in the win as Bloomer outscored Barron 12-4 in the extra period.
Jada Brunkow had 19 points for Barron (12-3, 10-3).
Bloomer plays at Spooner on Saturday.
Fall Creek 42, Cadott 28
At Cadott, the Crickets topped the Hornets in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.
Jada Kowalczyk led all scorers with 16 points for the Hornets (6-5, 3-5).
Emily Madden had 13 points for the Crickets (9-2, 6-1).
Following a home game with Osseo-Fairchild on Friday, Cadott plays at Augusta on Saturday.
Boys Hockey
Wausau West 5, Chi-Hi 4 (OT)
At Chippewa Area Ice Arena, the Cardinals scored four power-play goals in an overtime loss to the Warriors.
Brady Fixmer scored twice with the extra-man advantage while Owen Krista and Sawyer Bowe also netted power-play opportunities for the Cardinals, who battled back from a 4-2 lead in the third period to force overtime before Lucas Langlois scored right away in overtime to win it for the Warriors (10-7).
Landen Rubenzer stopped 25 shots in net for the Cardinals (9-6-1).
Following Friday's home matchup with Madison Edgewood, Chi-Hi is off until starting the Division 1 playoffs next Friday.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 10, Medford 0
At Medford, the Sabers rolled to a nonconference shutout victory.
Ashley Anderson, Ella Ausman and Sidney Polzin each scored twice for the Sabers (8-5-1) with Anderson's goals being the first of her varsity career. Maddie Hebert, Emma-Lyn Stephenson, Paige Steinmetz and Kendall Rudiger each added goals in the win.
Caroline O'Dell stopped all five shots she saw in net against the Raiders (0-10).
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie hosts Superior on Saturday.