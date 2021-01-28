1-28 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Reuter eclipses 1,000 career-point mark as part of 44-point performance in boys basketball win over Tomah

The senior finished 15 of 21 from the field including five 3-pointers in the win. He entered Thursday's game needing five points to get to the 1,000-point mark and hit it early and kept scoring in a performance that tied him with Bob Meslow for the second-most points in a single game in school history. Tyson Kalien owns the school record for 52 points, a performance against Eau Claire North on Feb. 5, 2011 with Meslow scoring 44 against Ladysmith on Jan. 21, 1953. Reuter also added nine rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots for good measure in the win.