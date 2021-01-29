1-29 Prep Roundup: Flater surpasses 1,000 career point mark as Lake Holcombe boys basketball routs Birchwood

HOLCOMBE — Lake Holcombe senior Brock Flater scored the 1,000th points of his prep boys basketball career and then some, leading the Chieftains with 20 points in a 83-34 victory over Birchwood on Friday.
Flater was one of four Chieftain players to score at least 10 points in the win, joined by Riley Gingras with 15 points, Dylan Bowen scoring 14 points and Kaden Crank with 10 points as the Chieftains (8-7, 5-2) outscored the Bobcats 39-13 in the second half to pull away.
Preston Herricks had 13 points for Birchwood (4-7, 3-5).
Lake Holcombe plays at Cornell on Tuesday.
New Auburn 64, Winter 21
At New Auburn, five players had at least 10 points for the Trojans in an East Lakeland rout.
Tristen Harder led the scoring parade with 18 points for New Auburn (8-5, 5-3). Triton Robey scored 13 points, Matt Elmhorst had 12 points and Braden Johnson and Brayden Lotts each finished with 10 points.
Tyler Bishop had eight points for Winter (1-9, 1-8).
New Auburn plays at Birchwood on Tuesday.
Bruce 76, Cornell 40
At Cornell, the East Lakeland leading Red Raiders beat the Chiefs.
Austin Bowe had 19 points and Dylan Bowe chipped in with eight points for Cornell (2-12, 2-7).
Ryan Popowich led all scorers with 24 points for Bruce (10-1, 7-0).
Stanley-Boyd 57, Osseo-Fairchild 32
At Stanley, the Orioles flew out to a 35-14 halftime lead in picking up a Western Cloverbelt win over the Thunder.
Spencer Booth led all scorers with 16 points for the Orioles (6-7, 6-1) and was joined in double figures by Brady Potaczek with 12 points while Carsen Hause and Anthony Candela each scored nine.
Garrett Koxlien had 10 points for the Thunder (1-9, 1-8).
Stanley-Boyd plays at Thorp on Tuesday.
Cameron 70, Bloomer 47
At Cameron, the Heart O'North leaders topped the Blackhawks.
Domanyck Schwarzenberger, Connor Crane and Gavin Meinen each scored eight points for Bloomer (4-5, 4-5).
Richie Murphy had a game-high 26 points for Cameron (14-1, 10-0).
Bloomer is at Hayward on Monday.
Girls Basketball
Lake Holcombe 67, Birchwood 24
At Holcombe, the Chieftains routed the Bobcats in East Lakeland action.
Brooke Lechleitner had a game-high 18 points for the Chieftains (7-6, 7-3), Karly Kirkman added 15 points, Allison Golat-Hattamer scored 13 points and Carly Vavra had 10 in the win.
Courtney Johnson scored 10 points for Birchwood (0-8, 0-6).
Lake Holcombe is at Bruce on Monday.
New Auburn 47, Winter 45
At New Auburn, the Trojans edged the Warriors in an East Lakeland matchup.
Zoey Rada scored 14 points, Morgan Berg had 11 points and Aliya North added 10 points in the win for the Trojans (6-9, 5-5)
Kate Pasenen had 20 points for Winter (8-7, 6-5).
New Auburn plays at Eau Claire Immanuel on Monday.