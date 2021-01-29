1-29 Prep Roundup: Flater surpasses 1,000 career point mark as Lake Holcombe boys basketball routs Birchwood

HOLCOMBE — Lake Holcombe senior Brock Flater scored the 1,000th points of his prep boys basketball career and then some, leading the Chieftains with 20 points in a 83-34 victory over Birchwood on Friday.

Flater was one of four Chieftain players to score at least 10 points in the win, joined by Riley Gingras with 15 points, Dylan Bowen scoring 14 points and Kaden Crank with 10 points as the Chieftains (8-7, 5-2) outscored the Bobcats 39-13 in the second half to pull away.

Preston Herricks had 13 points for Birchwood (4-7, 3-5).

Lake Holcombe plays at Cornell on Tuesday.

New Auburn 64, Winter 21

At New Auburn, five players had at least 10 points for the Trojans in an East Lakeland rout.

Tristen Harder led the scoring parade with 18 points for New Auburn (8-5, 5-3). Triton Robey scored 13 points, Matt Elmhorst had 12 points and Braden Johnson and Brayden Lotts each finished with 10 points.

Tyler Bishop had eight points for Winter (1-9, 1-8).

New Auburn plays at Birchwood on Tuesday.

Bruce 76, Cornell 40