1-30 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Porzondek advanced to Division 1 state boys swim meet in two events

HUDSON — Cooper Porzondek punched his ticket to the WIAA Division 1 boys swimming state championships in two events for Chi-Hi on Saturday with strong performances at sectionals.
Porzondek finished in second place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 59.37 seconds and the 50 freestyle in 21.99.
The 200 medley relay team of Porzondek, Ryan Beranek, Rowan Rineck and Erik Petrowski finished in fourth place in 1:45.85, just missing out on moving on to state. The same quartet teamed up to take fifth in the 400 freestyle relay while Beranek came home sixth in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle and Rineck finished eighth and ninth in the 500 and 200 freestyle, respectively.
Chi-Hi finished seventh in the team standings with 165 points as Hudson won the team championship with 415 points.
The Division 1 state championships take place next Saturday at Waukesha South High School in Waukesha.
Wrestling
Cadott crowns six regional champions in Edgar
At Edgar, the Hornets had six wrestlers win Division 3 regional champions and will send 12 grapplers overall to next weekend's sectionals in Saint Croix Falls.
Logan Harel (113 pounds), Brayden Sonnentag (120), Nick Fasbender (132), Tristan Drier (145), Nelson Wahl (160) and Gavin Tegels (220) went unbeaten on the day in earning regional titles for the Hornets.
Lukas Simenson (106), Ashton Bremness (126), Kaleb Sonnentag (138), Cole Pfeiffer (152), Dawson Webster (182) and Axel Tegels (195) were second in their respective weight classes to add to an impressive performance for Cadott, who finished first in the team scoring with 285 points while Stratford was second at 257.5 points.
Thorp's Cera Philson was fifth at 126 pounds.
C/G/LH's Krizan captures Division 3 regional title
At Cornell, Julian Krizan won a regional championship for Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe.
Krizan won all three matches at 170 pounds and will be joined at next weekend's sectionals in Saint Croix Falls by Troy Duellman who finished second at 132.
Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe finished fifth in the team scoring with 58 points as Ladysmith was first with 216.
Boys Basketball
Chi-Hi 71, Rice Lake 62
At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals earned a Big Rivers Conference win over the Warriors.
Joe Reuter scored 29 points to lead the Cardinals (11-5, 5-4), finishing 9-for-20 from the field while adding eight rebounds, seven assists and three blocked shots. Jake Spaeth added 13 points and Christian Crumbaker finished with eight points in the win.
Alex Belongia had 17 points for Rice Lake (6-9, 1-7).
Chi-Hi plays at D.C. Everest on Tuesday.
Gymnastics
Chi-Hi's Weiss seventh in floor exercise
At Menomonie, Natalee Weiss was seventh in the floor exercise to lead the Cardinals.
Weiss finished with a score of 8.275 as River Falls' Autumn Tiede won the event in 9.325. Emily Pomietlo finished 11th on the uneven bars and Isabella Biederman was 11th in the floor exercise as well for Chi-Hi.
Weiss was 10th (23.375) and Pomietlo was 12th (27.05) all-around for the Cardinals.
As a team the Cardinals were fourth with 108.55 points as River Falls won with 135.275.
Chi-Hi hosts a triangular on Thursday.
Girls Basketball
Cadott 49, Augusta 41
At Augusta, three players finished in double figures as the Hornets earned a nonconference win.
Lauryn Goettl led Cadott (7-5) with 15 points, followed closely by Elly Eiler with 14 points and Jada Kowalczyk with 11 points.
Kennedy Schroeder had 14 points for the Beavers (2-10).
Cadott plays at Independence on Monday.
Spencer 51, Gilman 48
At Spencer, the Rockets edged the Pirates in an Eastern Cloverbelt Conference contest.
Tatum Weir had 18 points to lead Gilman (5-7, 4-7) with Emma Grunseth adding 14 and Madisyn James finishing with nine points.
Heavyn Kind led all scorers with 22 points for Spencer (8-6, 4-5).
Gilman hosts Wittenberg-Birnamwood on Tuesday.