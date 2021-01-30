1-30 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Porzondek advanced to Division 1 state boys swim meet in two events

HUDSON — Cooper Porzondek punched his ticket to the WIAA Division 1 boys swimming state championships in two events for Chi-Hi on Saturday with strong performances at sectionals.

Porzondek finished in second place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 59.37 seconds and the 50 freestyle in 21.99.

The 200 medley relay team of Porzondek, Ryan Beranek, Rowan Rineck and Erik Petrowski finished in fourth place in 1:45.85, just missing out on moving on to state. The same quartet teamed up to take fifth in the 400 freestyle relay while Beranek came home sixth in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle and Rineck finished eighth and ninth in the 500 and 200 freestyle, respectively.

Chi-Hi finished seventh in the team standings with 165 points as Hudson won the team championship with 415 points.

The Division 1 state championships take place next Saturday at Waukesha South High School in Waukesha.

Wrestling

Cadott crowns six regional champions in Edgar

At Edgar, the Hornets had six wrestlers win Division 3 regional champions and will send 12 grapplers overall to next weekend's sectionals in Saint Croix Falls.