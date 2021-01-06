1-5 Prep Roundup: Polzin reaches 100-point mark for career as Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey ties Eau Claire Area

Sidney Polzin scored twice and reached the 100-point mark for her career as the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team tied Eau Claire Area on Tuesday in a Big Rivers Conference battle.

Polzin scored two goals while Abigail Martin and Addie Frenette added goals for the Sabers (3-1-1, 0-0-1). Frenette and Ella Ausman each assisted on two goals as Chippewa Falls/Menomonie jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the Stars (3-0-1, 0-0-1) rallied to tie the game in the third period.

Kennedy Gruhlke netted a hat trick and Paige Rodriguez scored for the Stars, who entered Tuesday's game ranked second in the state in the Wisconsin Prep Hockey state poll with the Sabers checking in at fifth.

Caroline O'Dell made 23 saves in net for the Sabers with Naomi Stow stopping 20 shots for the Stars.

Chippewa Falls/Menomonie hosts the Fox Cities Stars on Friday evening in Menomonie.

Boys Basketball

Chi-Hi 61, Wausau West 49

At Wausau, Jacob Walczak scored 27 points to lead the Cardinals to a nonconference win over the Warriors.