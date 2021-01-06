1-5 Prep Roundup: Polzin reaches 100-point mark for career as Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey ties Eau Claire Area

Sidney Polzin scored twice and reached the 100-point mark for her career as the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey team tied Eau Claire Area on Tuesday in a Big Rivers Conference battle.
Polzin scored two goals while Abigail Martin and Addie Frenette added goals for the Sabers (3-1-1, 0-0-1). Frenette and Ella Ausman each assisted on two goals as Chippewa Falls/Menomonie jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the Stars (3-0-1, 0-0-1) rallied to tie the game in the third period.
Kennedy Gruhlke netted a hat trick and Paige Rodriguez scored for the Stars, who entered Tuesday's game ranked second in the state in the Wisconsin Prep Hockey state poll with the Sabers checking in at fifth.
Caroline O'Dell made 23 saves in net for the Sabers with Naomi Stow stopping 20 shots for the Stars.
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie hosts the Fox Cities Stars on Friday evening in Menomonie.
Boys Basketball
Chi-Hi 61, Wausau West 49
At Wausau, Jacob Walczak scored 27 points to lead the Cardinals to a nonconference win over the Warriors.
Walczak finished 11-of-15 from the field including five of Chi-Hi's nine 3-pointers while pulling down seven rebounds in the win. Joe Reuter scored 18 points with seven rebounds and two steals and Mason Monarski had 12 points on four 3-pointers for the Cardinals (5-1).
Amillion Buggs scored 25 points for the Warriors (3-2).
Chi-Hi hosts Eau Claire Memorial on Friday.
Cadott 48, Cornell 26
At Cornell, the Hornets picked up a nonconference win over the Chiefs.
Brad Irwin scored 20 points to lead the Hornets (2-5), followed by nine points from Tegan Ritter.
Dylan Bowe had 13 points for the Chiefs (1-6).
Cadott hosts Thorp on Thursday while Cornell is off until playing at Lac Courte Oreilles on Friday.
Webster 52, New Auburn 41
At New Auburn, the Tigers pulled away in a nonconference battle with the Trojans.
Tristen Harder scored 18 points for the Trojans (3-3) and Ethan Lotts added 11 points.
Tristan Benjamin finished with 17 points for Webster (5-2).
New Auburn hosts Birchwood on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Marshfield 61, Chi-Hi 32
At Chi-Hi, the Tigers earned a nonconference victory over the Cardinals.
Shannon Lindner led the Cardinals (0-6) with 13 points with Brooklyn Sandvig adding 11.
Maddie Michaelis had a game-high 22 points for the Tigers (3-7).
Chi-Hi plays at Eau Claire Memorial on Friday.
Webster 45, New Auburn 32
At New Auburn, the Tigers topped the Trojans in a nonconference game.
Zoey Rada and Katie Reimer each finished in double figures for New Auburn (2-5) with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Torrance Wols and Brooke Hetfeld each had 13 points for Webster (3-1).
New Auburn hosts Birchwood on Friday.
Boys Hockey
R/A/M 6, WSFLG 0
At Altoona, Regis/Altoona/McDonell scored five times in the second period.
Evan Gustafson scored four goals for R/A/M (6-5-0) while Ben Biskupski and Peyton Mayer each found the back of the net in the win. Brendan Bresina assisted on two goals.
Brecken Hagen made 15 saves in net.
Regis/Altoona/McDonel hosts New Richmond on Thursday.