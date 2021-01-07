1-7 Prep Roundup: McDonell girls basketball deals fourth-ranked Blair-Taylor first defeat

The McDonell girls basketball team was ranked tenth in the first Associated Press Division 5 state poll of the season on Tuesday but made a case for moving up after dealing fourth-ranked Blair-Taylor its first defeat with a 62-47 triumph on Thursday evening.
The two teams played to a 24-24 halftime tie before the Macks outscored the Wildcats by a 38-23 margin in the second half to pull away to the win.
"It was just a great team win," McDonell coach Don Cooper said. "The girls played hard. We faced adversity and every time we battled back."
Lauryn Deetz and Anna Geissler each scored 18 points for the Macks (5-2, 3-1) as Deetz scored 12 points in the first half before Geissler had 15 of her points in the second half including three of her four 3-pointers. Emily Cooper scored 12 points on four 3-pointers and Marley Hughes added 10 points with two threes of her own as the Macks hit 10 total triples.
Lindsay Steien had 12 points for Blair-Taylor (7-1).
Following a home game with Cadott on Friday, the Macks are back in action on Monday at Osseo-Fairchild.
Boys Basketball
Altoona 59, McDonell 50
At Altoona, the Rails topped the Macks in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.
Logan Hughes and Jake Siegenthaler each scored 14 points and Tanner Opsal added eight for the Macks (4-3, 1-3).
Brayden Turk led all scorers with 18 points for the Rails (8-2, 3-1).
McDonell plays at Marshfield Columbus on Saturday.
Cadott 37, Thorp 28
At Cadott, the Hornets outscored the Cardinals 19-9 in the second half of a Western Cloverbelt win.
Brad Irwin led Cadott (3-5, 2-3) with 12 points with Cole Sopiarz and Andy Falkenberg each adding seven points.
Zach Tieman scored nine points for Thorp (0-3, 0-1).
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday as Cadott plays at Eau Claire Regis and Thorp is at McDonell.
Fall Creek 64, Stanley-Boyd 54
At Stanley, the Crickets remained unbeaten in Western Cloverbelt play after beating the Orioles.
Carsen Hause and Lucas Smith combined for 39 points for Stanley-Boyd (3-6, 3-1) as Hause had 23 points and Smith scored 16.
Bo Vollrath led the Crickets (9-2, 5-0) with 18 points.
Stanley-Boyd plays at Altoona on Tuesday.
Boys Swimming
Chi-Hi 90, Menomonie 66
At Menomonie, the Cardinals bested the Mustangs in a Big Rivers Conference dual.
Cooper Porzondek won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke individually for the Cardinals and teamed up with Ryan Beranek, Rowan Rineck and Erik Petrowski to win the 400 freestyle relay. Petrowski (200 individual medley), Rineck (500 freestyle) and Luke McIntyre (100 backstroke) also grabbed individual event victory.
Sirach Krogstad took second in the 50 and 100 freestyle and Carson Sutherland was runner-up in the 100 backstroke. The 200 medley relay team (Porzondek, Beranek, Rineck, Krogstad) and 200 freestyle relay (Will Zwickel, Noah Duex, Krogstad, Petrowski) each finished second.
Chi-Hi hosts Superior on Tuesday.
Boys Hockey
New Richmond 4, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 2
At Altoona, the Tigers doubled up R/A/M in a Middle Border Conference contest.
Drew Goettl scored both goals for R/A/M (6-6-0, 0-4-0) with Peyton Mayer, Bennett Seelen and Evan Gustafson having an assist each.
Alex Erickson stopped 32 shots in defeat with the team back in action on Saturday in Amery.