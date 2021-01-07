1-7 Prep Roundup: McDonell girls basketball deals fourth-ranked Blair-Taylor first defeat

The McDonell girls basketball team was ranked tenth in the first Associated Press Division 5 state poll of the season on Tuesday but made a case for moving up after dealing fourth-ranked Blair-Taylor its first defeat with a 62-47 triumph on Thursday evening.

The two teams played to a 24-24 halftime tie before the Macks outscored the Wildcats by a 38-23 margin in the second half to pull away to the win.

"It was just a great team win," McDonell coach Don Cooper said. "The girls played hard. We faced adversity and every time we battled back."

Lauryn Deetz and Anna Geissler each scored 18 points for the Macks (5-2, 3-1) as Deetz scored 12 points in the first half before Geissler had 15 of her points in the second half including three of her four 3-pointers. Emily Cooper scored 12 points on four 3-pointers and Marley Hughes added 10 points with two threes of her own as the Macks hit 10 total triples.

Lindsay Steien had 12 points for Blair-Taylor (7-1).

Following a home game with Cadott on Friday, the Macks are back in action on Monday at Osseo-Fairchild.

Boys Basketball

Altoona 59, McDonell 50