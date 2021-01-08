1-7 Prep Wrestling Roundup: Chi-Hi hangs tough at home triangular

Gabe Mattison, Onur Ahmedoski and Nathan Drivas picked up pinfall wins for the Chi-Hi wrestling team against Menomonie as a part of a triangular hosted by the Cardinals on Thursday.

The Cardinals fell in both duals of triangular against Tomah and the Mustangs with the trio pinning their way to victory against Menomonie in the Big Rivers dual matchup.

Mattison earned a pin win at 113 pounds in 40 seconds, Ahmedoski was victorious in 1:32 in his 145 matchup and Drives picked up a pin win in 2:37 at 195. Jake Mason pulled out a tight 9-8 decision win at 132 over Menomonie's Walker Ferguson and David Hughes picked up a forfeit win at 120.

Iverson Beckwith (106) and Sean Harp (152) earned pinfall wins in their respective weight classes in the first dual of the day against the Timberwolves.

"We are already a month into our season, but the first competition for 2021 proved challenging for our team," Chi-Hi coach Steve Anderson said in an email. "While having some good matches and close victories from our JV and varsity, we gave up more pins than our team can afford right now. With gaps at 195, 220, and 285 in our lineup, we are down 18 points before we even begin so every point counts. Several wrestlers put up good fights and did not get pinned. That was a positive to see especially from our underclassmen.

