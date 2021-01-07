1-8 Prep Roundup: Lake Holcombe girls basketball deals Bruce first East Lakeland loss of season

HOLCOMBE — The Lake Holcombe girls basketball team bounced back from a disappointing loss on Tuesday to deal Bruce its first East Lakeland defeat of the season on Friday as the Chieftains triumphed 59-48.

Allison Golat-Hattamer scored 13 of her team-high 17 points in the first half as the Chieftains (2-4, 2-2) grabbed a 34-28 lead at halftime before adding to it in the second half. Brooke Lechleitner scored 15 points, Karly Kirkman was close behind scoring 14 including two 3-pointers and Emma Lechleitner had seven points in the victory.

Capri Strom scored 16 points for the Red Raiders (3-2, 2-1).

Lake Holcombe plays at Cornell on Tuesday.

McDonell 48, Cadott 28

At McDonell, the Macks outscored the Hornets in the second half by a 30-12 margin in a Western Cloverbelt win.

Lauryn Deetz finished with 13 points to lead the Macks (6-2, 4-1), followed by nine points from Destiny Baughman and eight by Emily Cooper.

Jada Kowalczyk and Laken Ryan each had eight points for the Hornets (5-4, 2-4).

McDonell plays at Osseo-Fairchild on Monday while Cadott is off until playing at Osseo-Fairchild next Thursday.