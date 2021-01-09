1-9 Prep Roundup: Third-period goals lift Chi-Hi boys hockey to first-ever road victory at Superior

SUPERIOR — The Chi-Hi boys hockey team scored the final two goals in a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over Superior on Saturday afternoon.

The victory is the first-ever win for the Cardinals on the road against the Spartans.

Trailing 3-2 after a goal from George Hansen three minutes into the third period, the Cardinals (6-2) answered less than a minute later when Trevor Bowe tied the game back up on a goal with an assist from Owen Krista. Isaac Small put Chi-Hi ahead with less than four minutes to go with a goal on an assist from Krista.

Ben Carlson and Lucas Williams each scored two goals in the second period as the Cardinals and Spartans (1-2) ended the second tied at two. Williams opened the scoring early in the second to stake the Spartans to a 1-0 lead before Carlson scored twice 11 seconds apart to give Chi-Hi a 2-1 advantage. Williams quickly netted his second goal of the second less than two minutes later.

Zach LeMay stopped 27 shots in goal for the Cardinals.

Chi-Hi is back in action on Tuesday at home against Tomah.

Amery 5, Regis/Altoona/McDonell 4

At Amery, the Warriors earned a tight Middle Border Conference win.