10-1 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Trinrud ties for 13th, leads four Cardinals advancing to Division 1 girls golf sectionals

Tad Weiss (17:59.9) was fourth for the Hornets with Zach Morgan finishing 12th, Evan Freed taking 21st and Corbin Grenz was 28th.

Ellie Eckes finished in third place to lead McDonell in the girls race, timing in at 22:00.8 as Fall Creek's Jenna Anders won in 21:06.7. McDonell was third as a team with 68 points as Altoona (39) and Fall Creek (53) were first and second, respectively, with Cadott fifth (123).

Ann David finished ninth, Elise Bormann and Christie Abbe were 16th and 17th, respectively, and Amber Adams was 23rd for the Macks. Lucy Lindeman took 18th to lead the way for Cadott, followed closely by Meadow Barone in 19th, Kaileigh Tice taking 21st, Jaycee Stephens in 32nd and Jessica Klucas finishing 33rd.

Bloomer's Anderson takes second at Ladysmith

At Ladysmith, Lucas Anderson finished second to lead the Blackhawk boys.

Anderson finished the race in 18:12.2 as Barron's Marcus Peterson won in 17:44.1. Anders Michaelsen was fourth (18:33.8), Evan Rogge and Jaden Halom were 12th and 13th, respectively, and Gavin Gehrig was 24th as the boys tied for the top spot as a team, finishing even with Northwestern and Ladysmith with 46 points apiece.