10-1 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Trinrud ties for 13th, leads four Cardinals advancing to Division 1 girls golf sectionals

NEW RICHMOND — Sydney Trinrud shot a 103 to tie for 13th place and advance to Division 1 sectionals on Thursday at a girls golf regional hosted at New Richmond Golf Course.
Trinrud tied River Falls' Rachel Randleman to grab one of four individual qualifying spots.
Kinsey Gerlach tied for 19th with a 119, Marley Sterling was 21st at 125 and Kendall Bowe came home 23rd with a 130 to all advance individually as well out of the five-team regional.
New Richmond's Lanie Veenendall won individual medalist honors with a 74 and the Tigers earned the team title with a 348. Hudson (362) took second, River Falls (380) was third and Menomonie (466) finished fourth to advance as a team while the Cardinals were fifth (477).
The Cardinals will be back in action in Monday's sectional at Hiawatha Golf Club in Tomah.
Cross Country
McDonell boys wins at Osseo-Fairchild
At Osseo, the McDonell boys won the team championship and Dan Anderson finished first overall for the Macks.
Anderson won the boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 0.1 seconds to beat Cadott's Peter Weir (17:07.2) for the top spot. Eddie Mittermeyer took sixth (18:17.5), Luke Newton came home eighth (18:27.7), Jake Siegenthaler was ninth (18:35.1) and Max Hauser was 15th as the Mack boys had 38 points to beat out Altoona (45) and Cadott (56) for the top spot.
Tad Weiss (17:59.9) was fourth for the Hornets with Zach Morgan finishing 12th, Evan Freed taking 21st and Corbin Grenz was 28th.
Ellie Eckes finished in third place to lead McDonell in the girls race, timing in at 22:00.8 as Fall Creek's Jenna Anders won in 21:06.7. McDonell was third as a team with 68 points as Altoona (39) and Fall Creek (53) were first and second, respectively, with Cadott fifth (123).
Ann David finished ninth, Elise Bormann and Christie Abbe were 16th and 17th, respectively, and Amber Adams was 23rd for the Macks. Lucy Lindeman took 18th to lead the way for Cadott, followed closely by Meadow Barone in 19th, Kaileigh Tice taking 21st, Jaycee Stephens in 32nd and Jessica Klucas finishing 33rd.
Bloomer's Anderson takes second at Ladysmith
At Ladysmith, Lucas Anderson finished second to lead the Blackhawk boys.
Anderson finished the race in 18:12.2 as Barron's Marcus Peterson won in 17:44.1. Anders Michaelsen was fourth (18:33.8), Evan Rogge and Jaden Halom were 12th and 13th, respectively, and Gavin Gehrig was 24th as the boys tied for the top spot as a team, finishing even with Northwestern and Ladysmith with 46 points apiece.
Grace Anderson was the leader for Bloomer in the girls race, taking 11th in 23:51.1. Kylie Culver finished 17th, Brooke Wittrock came home 22nd, Georgia McManus was 23rd and Kaylee Krueger was 32nd as the 'Hawks were fifth as a team with 101 points as Barron (46) bested Northwestern (54) for first. Barron's Fran Peterson (19:39.8) won the girls race.
Boys Soccer
Rice Lake 3, Chi-Hi 0
At Rice Lake, the Warriors blanked the Cardinals in Big Rivers competition.
Chi-Hi (0-6-1, 0-6-0) plays at Menomonie on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Chi-Hi 3, Rice Lake 0
At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals continued their winning ways with a Big Rivers Conference triumph over the Warriors (25-22, 25-12, 25-21).
Amber Thaler had nine kills to lead the Cardinals (5-2, 4-2), followed by eight from Paige Steinmetz and Sami Perlberg. Maddy Bauer had 32 assists while Steinmetz and Isabelle Eslinger had six and four aces, respectively. Eslinger led the team with 17 digs in the win.
Chi-Hi hosts Eau Claire Regis on Saturday.
McDonell 3, Thorp 0
At McDonell, the Macks won their 10th game in a row to start the season with a straight-set Western Cloverbelt victory against the Cardinals (25-11, 25-12, 25-18).
Kait Ortmann led McDonell (10-0, 5-0) with 10 kills while Marley Hughes had seven kills and two blocks. Sidney Rice chipped in with five kills, Lauryn Deetz had six aces and eight digs, Desi Baughman had a pair of aces and Maggie Craker led the team with 25 assists to go with 14 digs, five kills and an ace.
McDonell hosts Fall Creek and Altoona in a triangular at home on Saturday.
Saint Croix Falls 3, Bloomer 0
At Saint Croix Falls, the Blackhawks were dealt their first loss of the season in a Heart O'North defeat to the Saints (16-25, 11-25, 20-25).
Lexi Post led the 'Hawks (4-1, 4-1) with five kills with Bella Seibel adding four. Paige Jacobs and Amelia Herrick had six and five assists and Josie Kostner had two aces. Seibel had 13 digs and Kostner added 12.
Bloomer hosts Cameron on Monday.
Cornell 3, Bruce 0
At Cornell, the Chiefs remained unbeaten in East Lakeland play with a victory over the Red Raiders (25-11, 25-8, 25-21).
Jayda Turchen had 10 aces in the win for Cornell (6-1, 6-0) and served 12 straight points in the second set. Michayla Turchen had six kills and Alyssa Helland had a team-high 11 digs and added four kills.
"The team is playing together well and a huge part of their success is due to their chemistry," Cornell coach Amy Lorenzen said. "The group of freshmen has played a large role in making all levels compete at practice."
Cornell hosts Flambeau on Monday.
Cadott 3, Osseo-Fairchild 1
At Osseo, the Hornets won three of four sets in a Western Cloverbelt victory against the Thunder (25-21, 30-28, 17-25, 25-18).
Makenna Barone and Jada Kowalczyk had 18 kills apiece for the Hornets (5-2, 2-2) with Barone adding four blocks. Haylee Rowe led the team with 52 assists with Lexxie Rowe and Olivia Goodman added 13 and 10 kills, respectively. Lauryn Goettl had 27 digs and three aces in the victory.
Cadott plays at Menomonie on Saturday.
Fall Creek 3, Stanley-Boyd 0
At Stanley, the Crickets took all three sets from the Orioles in Western Cloverbelt win (22-25, 16-25, 19-25).
Emily Brenner led the Orioles (4-3, 3-2) with 11 kills while Kayte Licht had 21 digs.
Stanley-Boyd plays at Altoona on Tuesday.
Lake Holcombe 3, Birchwood 0
At Holcombe, the Chieftains earned an East Lakeland win over the Bobcats (25-22, 25-23, 26-24).
Josi Elmberg had 10 kills to lead the way for the Chieftains (5-1, 5-1). Annabelle Wincek had 39 digs while Allison Golat-Hattamer led with 22 assists. Wincek and Elmberg had seven and six aces, respectively.
Lake Holcombe plays at New Auburn on Tuesday.
