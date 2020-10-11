10-10 Prep Roundup: McDonell football routs Phillips to improve to 3-0

The McDonell football team improved to 3-0 on the season and put up more than 500 yards of total offense in a 60-18 victory over Phillips on Saturday at Dorais Field.

Quarterback Tanner Opsal threw for five touchdowns and ran for three more as the Macks (3-0, 3-0) picked up their first victory over the Loggers (1-2, 1-2) in their fifth attempt since joining eight-man football in 2018.

Opsal completed 13 of 17 passes for 332 yards through the air to go with 118 rushing yards on 29 attempts. Noah Hanson caught eight of those completions for 209 yards and two scores. Dale Tetrault hauled in the other three scores from Opsal and had four catches overall for 115 yards.

The Macks jumped out to a 22-12 lead after the first quarter and outscored the Loggers 38-6 over the final three quarters.

McDonell plays at Gilman on Friday in a battle of unbeatens and co-leaders of the Central Wisconsin West Conference.

Eau Claire Regis 31, Stanley-Boyd 13

At Eau Claire, the Ramblers prevailed over the Orioles in a Cloverbelt Conference matchup.