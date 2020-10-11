10-10 Prep Roundup: McDonell football routs Phillips to improve to 3-0

The McDonell football team improved to 3-0 on the season and put up more than 500 yards of total offense in a 60-18 victory over Phillips on Saturday at Dorais Field.
Quarterback Tanner Opsal threw for five touchdowns and ran for three more as the Macks (3-0, 3-0) picked up their first victory over the Loggers (1-2, 1-2) in their fifth attempt since joining eight-man football in 2018.
Opsal completed 13 of 17 passes for 332 yards through the air to go with 118 rushing yards on 29 attempts. Noah Hanson caught eight of those completions for 209 yards and two scores. Dale Tetrault hauled in the other three scores from Opsal and had four catches overall for 115 yards.
The Macks jumped out to a 22-12 lead after the first quarter and outscored the Loggers 38-6 over the final three quarters.
McDonell plays at Gilman on Friday in a battle of unbeatens and co-leaders of the Central Wisconsin West Conference.
Eau Claire Regis 31, Stanley-Boyd 13
At Eau Claire, the Ramblers prevailed over the Orioles in a Cloverbelt Conference matchup.
Jake Nesterick ran for 63 yards and Michael Karlen had a rushing touchdown for the Orioles (2-1, 2-1). Cooper Nichols led the Orioles with eight catches for 98 yards while Karlen caught seven passes for 83 yards and a score. Carsen Hause completed 25 of 38 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown.
Peyton Mayer ran for a game-high 135 yards and three scores for the Ramblers (3-0, 3-0), who tallied 359 rushing yards as a team.
Stanley-Boyd hosts Elk Mound on Friday.
Cross Country
Chi-Hi's Wagner, Mason each fourth at River Falls
At River Falls, Lukas Wagner and Haley Mason finished in fourth place in their respective races at the Wildcat Invitational.
Wagner finished the race in 16 minutes, 49.5 seconds as Menomonie's Patrick Schwartz won in 16:02.69. Benjamin Cihasky was 23rd, Ryan Beranek came home 24th, Jake Mason was 25th and Kansas Smith completed the race in 27th for the Cardinals as they were fifth in team scoring with 95 points. Menomonie won the boys team title with 31 points.
Haley Mason came home fourth in 19:49.42 in the girls race to lead Chi-Hi as Menomonie's Isabella Jacobsen took the top spot in 19:09.70. Brooklyn Sandvig and Lydia Fish were 21st and 22nd, respectively, while Gabrielle Sweitzer finished 29th and Ireland McQuillan was 30th.
Chi-Hi was fifth with 102 points with Menomonie taking the girls title with 37.
Volleyball
McDonell 3, Menomonie 0
At Menomonie, the Macks earned a nonconference win over the Mustangs (25-12, 25-16, 25-11).
Maggie Craker had nine aces and 24 assists to lead the way for the Macks (13-1). Marley Hughes had a team-high eight kills, followed by five from Destiny Baughman and Ella Haley and three kills along with two aces from Kait Ortmann. Lauryn Deetz had nine digs in the win.
McDonell plays at Marshfield Columbus in the Cloverbelt Crossover on Tuesday.
