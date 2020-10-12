10-12 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi volleyball sweeps Cadott for ninth consecutive victory

The Chi-Hi volleyball team won its ninth match in a row on Monday, sweeping Cadott in a nonconference contest (25-9, 25-22, 25-29).

Jazmine Johnson had a team-high 12 kills for the Cardinals (9-2), who have not lost since a four-set defeat at River Falls on Sept. 17. Sami Perlberg had seven kill sand 15 digs and Jennah Johnson had six kills and four solo blocks.

Maddy Bauer led the Cardinals with 29 assists and she, along with Ella Hutzler and Megan Ludy each had two aces. Isabelle Eslinger and Paige Steinmetz had 14 and 10 digs, respectively.

Cadott (6-6) played at Owen-Withee on Tuesday in the Cloverbelt Crossover and Chi-Hi is off until hosting New Richmond on Saturday.

