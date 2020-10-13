10-13 Prep Cross Country Roundup: McDonell boys win fourth consecutive Cloverbelt Conference team championship

MARSHFIELD — The McDonell boys cross country team claimed its fourth straight Cloverbelt Conference championship on Tuesday.
The Macks won the meet with 60 points, seven in front of Altoona for the top spot with Neillsville/Granton third (87), Cadott fourth (115), Stanley-Boyd seventh (173) and Thorp/Gilman running in complete.
Dan Anderson won the boys race for a second year in a row, finishing with a time of 16 minutes, 46.3 seconds to best Colby/Abbotsford's Chase Oehmichen (16:51.9) by a little more than five seconds for the title.
Luke Newton was the second highest finishing Mack in 12th place, followed closely by Eddie Mittermeyer in 14th, Jake Siegenthaler in 15th and Max Hauser taking 18th.
The Hornets were fourth with two of their scoring runners finishing in the first 11 positions, led by sophomore Peter Weir in third with a time of 17:11.5. Junior Tad Weiss came home 11th with a time of 18:18.7 for Cadott, followed by Zach Morgal in 19th, Evan Freed taking 46th and Corbin Grenz in 52nd.
Freshman Lukas Milas was 13th to lead Stanley-Boyd. Zach Haas and Travis Christoph were 28th and 37th, respectively, for the Orioles with Joey Henderson 61st and Nathan Gully 69th. Luke Schraufnagel was the top finishing Thorp/Gilman runner in 29th, followed by Braxton Stark (48th), Jacob Barth (55th) and Wyatt Luzinski (60th).
Ellie Eckes took fifth place in the girls race to lead McDonell, timing in at 21:24.4 as Loyal/Greenwood's Savannah Schley won (19:29.5) and Fall Creek's Jenna Anders finished second (19:42.3). As a team the Macks were sixth with 136 points and Cadott finished seventh with 165 points while Stanley-Boyd and Thorp/Gilman each ran incomplete. Colby/Abbotsford won the girls team title with 55 points, followed by Altoona (74) and Fall Creek (78).
Ann David took 13th as the second highest finisher for the McDonell girls with Christie Abbe 33rd, Elise Bormann 41st and Eva Bushman 64th. Stanley-Boyd's Janelle Schesel was two spots behind Eckes in seventh with Alexa Lisnewski 29th.
Lucy Lindeman finished 25th to lead Cadott. Kaileigh Tice (34th), Meadow Barone (36th), Jessica Klucas (37th) and Jaycee Stephens (52nd) were the other scoring members of the Hornets. Thorp's Kate Schraufnagel and Pepper-Rae Werner were 32nd and 56th, respectively.
Bloomer boys team second at Heart O'North Championships
At Spooner, the Blackhawk boys were second to Northwestern in the team standings at the Heart O'North Conference championship.
Northwestern won the team title with 43 points with Bloomer in second at 54. Lucas Anderson (18:10.1) and Anders Michaelsen (18:25.2) were third and fourth, respectively, to lead Bloomer with Jaden Halom 13th, Evan Rogge 16th and Dominick Meisner 18th. Barron's Marcus Peterson won the race in 17:59.8 with Northwestern's Emmett Johnson second (18:09.1), one second in front of Anderson.
Kylie Culver was 21st to lead the Bloomer girls in an eighth place team finish with 192 points. Grace Anderson was 35th, Brooke Wittrock came home 43rd, Georgia McManus finished 50th and Joelle McManus was 56th for the 'Hawks as Barron's Fran Peterson won the race (19:51.4) with Hayward's Eliana Malnourie second (20:19.9).
Hayward took the girls title with 51 points as Cameron (83) edged Barron (84) for second.
New Auburn's Lopez 16th at Lakeland Conference championship
At Bruce, Elijah Lopez finished 16th to lead New Auburn at the Lakeland Conference championships.
Lopez timed in at 20:27.9 for the Trojans and Cole Pederson was 46th as the New Auburn boys team ran incomplete. Blake Anders finished 28th to lead Lake Holcombe/Cornell while Jack Porter was 42nd for the Knights as the team ran incomplete. Clear Lake's Adam Loenser won the boys race in 17:18.2 with Grantsburg's Will Gerber second at 17:24.1. Grantsburg (39) edged Clear Lake (43) for first place as a team.
Dana Brosted (25th) and Carly Vavra (32nd) led the Lake Holcombe/Cornell girls team as it ran incomplete. Flambeau's Kristen Lawton (21:19.9) won the race with Shell Lake's Brittany Clark (21:56.9) second. Unity (39) topped Shell Lake (41) by a thin margin of victory for first in the team results.
