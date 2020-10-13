10-13 Prep Cross Country Roundup: McDonell boys win fourth consecutive Cloverbelt Conference team championship

Ellie Eckes took fifth place in the girls race to lead McDonell, timing in at 21:24.4 as Loyal/Greenwood's Savannah Schley won (19:29.5) and Fall Creek's Jenna Anders finished second (19:42.3). As a team the Macks were sixth with 136 points and Cadott finished seventh with 165 points while Stanley-Boyd and Thorp/Gilman each ran incomplete. Colby/Abbotsford won the girls team title with 55 points, followed by Altoona (74) and Fall Creek (78).

Ann David took 13th as the second highest finisher for the McDonell girls with Christie Abbe 33rd, Elise Bormann 41st and Eva Bushman 64th. Stanley-Boyd's Janelle Schesel was two spots behind Eckes in seventh with Alexa Lisnewski 29th.

Lucy Lindeman finished 25th to lead Cadott. Kaileigh Tice (34th), Meadow Barone (36th), Jessica Klucas (37th) and Jaycee Stephens (52nd) were the other scoring members of the Hornets. Thorp's Kate Schraufnagel and Pepper-Rae Werner were 32nd and 56th, respectively.

Bloomer boys team second at Heart O'North Championships

At Spooner, the Blackhawk boys were second to Northwestern in the team standings at the Heart O'North Conference championship.