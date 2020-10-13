10-13 Prep Roundup: Cornell volleyball wraps up outright East Lakeland title in victory over New Auburn

CORNELL — The Cornell volleyball team clinched an outright East Lakeland Conference championship on Tuesday with a win over New Auburn in straight sets (25-15, 25-21, 25-20).
Alyssa Helland had 18 digs and five kills in the victory for the Chiefs (9-1, 9-0) while Makya Heatherington had 13 assists. Michaiah Galster contributed with 10 assists, eight digs and seven kills and Jayda Turchen had 16 digs and eight kills.
The Chiefs host Lake Holcombe on Thursday evening.
McDonell 3, Marshfield Columbus 0
At Marshfield, the Macks swept the Dons in a Cloverbelt Crossover matchup of league champions (25-13, 25-22, 25-22).
Sidney Rice and Kait Ortmann had 10 kills apiece for the Macks (15-1) while Maggie Craker added eight kills to go with 27 assists, 18 digs and three aces. Destiny Baughman had 12 digs and three aces, Lauryn Deetz had 16 digs defensively and Marley Hughes had a pair of blocks in victory.
McDonell (15-1) hosts Prentice on Friday.
Bloomer 3, Ladysmith 0
At Bloomer, the Blackhawks beat the Lumberjacks in a Heart O'North matchup (25-19, 25-20, 25-21).
Megan Bischel led Bloomer (7-1, 7-1) with 11 kills, Lexi Post added seven and Leah Bleskacek had six kills. Amelia Herrick and Paige Jacobs had 16 and 13 assists, respectively.
Josie Kostner had 10 digs and along with Bischel had three aces apiece.
Bloomer plays at Northwestern on Thursday.
Cadott 3, Owen-Withee 0
At Owen, the Hornets bested the Blackhawks in straight sets of a Cloverbelt Crossover contest (26-24, 25-22, 25-8).
Makenna Barone had 10 kills to lead the way for Cadott (7-6). Jada Kowalczyk added seven kills while Lauryn Goettl had 14 digs and three assists in the win.
Cadott hosts Gilman on Thursday.
Stanley-Boyd 3, Greenwood 0
At Greenwood, the Orioles took all three sets from the Indians in a Cloverbelt Crossover matchup (25-11, 25-23, 25-17).
Kayte Licht had a team-high 25 digs for the Orioles (5-5). Lily Hoel had 12 kills and a pair of blocks, Emily Brenner had seven kills and four aces and Taylor Schuebel added seven kills.
Stanley-Boyd plays at Baldwin-Woodville next Tuesday in the opening round of the Division 2 playoffs.
Boys Soccer
New Richmond 3, Chi-Hi 1
At Dorais Field, the Cardinals fell to the Tigers.
Ethan Trowbridge scored for the Cardinals (2-7-1) on an assist from Gubgnit Mason.
Steel Brooke had six saves in net.
Chi-Hi hosts Arcadia on Thursday.
