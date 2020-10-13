10-13 Prep Roundup: Cornell volleyball wraps up outright East Lakeland title in victory over New Auburn

CORNELL — The Cornell volleyball team clinched an outright East Lakeland Conference championship on Tuesday with a win over New Auburn in straight sets (25-15, 25-21, 25-20).

Alyssa Helland had 18 digs and five kills in the victory for the Chiefs (9-1, 9-0) while Makya Heatherington had 13 assists. Michaiah Galster contributed with 10 assists, eight digs and seven kills and Jayda Turchen had 16 digs and eight kills.

The Chiefs host Lake Holcombe on Thursday evening.

McDonell 3, Marshfield Columbus 0

At Marshfield, the Macks swept the Dons in a Cloverbelt Crossover matchup of league champions (25-13, 25-22, 25-22).

Sidney Rice and Kait Ortmann had 10 kills apiece for the Macks (15-1) while Maggie Craker added eight kills to go with 27 assists, 18 digs and three aces. Destiny Baughman had 12 digs and three aces, Lauryn Deetz had 16 digs defensively and Marley Hughes had a pair of blocks in victory.

McDonell (15-1) hosts Prentice on Friday.

Bloomer 3, Ladysmith 0

At Bloomer, the Blackhawks beat the Lumberjacks in a Heart O'North matchup (25-19, 25-20, 25-21).