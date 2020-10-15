10-15 Prep Roundup: Bloomer volleyball beats Northwestern in four sets

MAPLE — The Bloomer volleyball team lost the third set but prevailed over Northwestern on Thursday in a Heart O'North Conference matchup in four sets (25-22, 25-18, 24-26, 25-19).

Bella Seibel led Bloomer (8-1, 8-1) with 15 sets, Lexi Post added eight and Megan Bischel had six kills in the victory.

Paige Jacobs and Amelia Herrick had 16 sets apiece leading the offense. Josie Kostner led the team with four aces and Bischel added three as the team had a combined 11 aces.

Kostner also led the team with 19 digs with Jacobs close behind with 18 and Madison Faschingbauer adding 16 digs.

Bloomer is back in action next Thursday as a No. 2 seed in the Division 2 playoffs, facing the winner of Tuesday's matchup between No. 3 Baldwin-Woodville and No. 6 Stanley-Boyd.

Cadott 3, Gilman 1

At Cadott, the Hornets prevailed in a nonconference contest with the Pirates (25-16, 25-12, 16-25, 25-10).

Makenna Barone led the Hornets (8-6) with 12 kills and four blocks. Elly Eiler had nine kills, Lauryn Goettl added 22 digs and five aces and Haylee Rowe had 30 assists and four aces.

Cadott is a No. 4 seed in the Division 3 playoffs, opening the postseason on Tuesday by hosting No. 5 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.

