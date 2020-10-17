10-16 Prep Football Roundup: Gilman rolls past McDonell in battle of eight-man unbeatens

GILMAN — The Gilman football team prevailed in a battle of unbeaten eight-man teams on Friday, pounding McDonell 44-8 in a Central Wisconsin West Conference matchup.
Julian Krizan ran for 175 yards and Kade Kroeplin added 104 yards as the Pirates (4-0, 4-0) raced out to a 32-0 halftime lead and clinched at least a share of the league championship in the win. Brayden Boie added 70 rushing yards while Krizan also completed 3-of-4 passes for 57 yards and a score through the air.
Tanner Opsal threw for 190 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 91 yards for the Macks (3-1, 3-1). Dale Tetrault caught nine passes for 115 yards and a score.
Gilman hosts New Auburn next Friday and can clinch the outright conference championship with a win or a loss from McDonell as the Macks head to Bruce.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 28, Webster 26
At Webster, the Knights trailed 26-8 at halftime but overcame that deficit in a Lakeland Conference victory over the Tigers.
Tate Sauerwein ran for 149 yards on 19 carries with three touchdowns for the Knights (2-2, 2-2), two coming in the third quarter as Colton Minnick also had a two-yard rushing score to put Lake Holcombe/Cornell out front.
Minnick and Dylan Bowe each grabbed interceptions on defense in the win.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell hosts Flambeau next Friday.
New Auburn 42, Alma Center Lincoln 36
At Alma Center, the Trojans trailed 30-6 in the second quarter but overcame that hole for a Central Wisconsin West Conference victory.
Nick Walker ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns for the Trojans (2-2, 2-2). Braden Johnson added 67 rushing yards and two scores, Zachary Fedie had 61 yards and Ethan Lotts opened the scoring with a touchdown run.
Jack Anderson completed 15 of 28 passes for 119 yards and four touchdowns for Alma Center Lincoln (1-3, 1-3).
Spooner 35, Bloomer 34
At Spooner, the Rails nipped the Blackhawks in Heart O'North Conference action.
Jack Strand finished 11-of-23 for 204 yards passing and one touchdown for Bloomer (1-3, 1-3).
Jackson Barrett led Spooner (4-0, 4-0) with 94 rushing yards on 14 carries. Bloomer outgained Spooner in total offense by a 350-271 margin, but Spooner battled back from a 22-16 halftime deficit.
Bloomer hosts Barron next Friday.
Stanley-Boyd 23, Elk Mound 7
At Stanley, the Orioles topped the Mounders in a Cloverbelt Conference matchup.
No further information was immediately made available.
Stanley-Boyd (3-1, 3-1) plays at unbeaten Durand next Friday.
Clear Lake 12, Cadott 7
At Clear Lake, the Warriors edged the Hornets in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play.
No further information was immediately made available.
Cadott (2-2, 2-2) plays at unbeaten Spring Valley next Friday.
