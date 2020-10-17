10-16 Prep Football Roundup: Gilman rolls past McDonell in battle of eight-man unbeatens

GILMAN — The Gilman football team prevailed in a battle of unbeaten eight-man teams on Friday, pounding McDonell 44-8 in a Central Wisconsin West Conference matchup.

Julian Krizan ran for 175 yards and Kade Kroeplin added 104 yards as the Pirates (4-0, 4-0) raced out to a 32-0 halftime lead and clinched at least a share of the league championship in the win. Brayden Boie added 70 rushing yards while Krizan also completed 3-of-4 passes for 57 yards and a score through the air.

Tanner Opsal threw for 190 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 91 yards for the Macks (3-1, 3-1). Dale Tetrault caught nine passes for 115 yards and a score.

Gilman hosts New Auburn next Friday and can clinch the outright conference championship with a win or a loss from McDonell as the Macks head to Bruce.

Lake Holcombe/Cornell 28, Webster 26

At Webster, the Knights trailed 26-8 at halftime but overcame that deficit in a Lakeland Conference victory over the Tigers.

Tate Sauerwein ran for 149 yards on 19 carries with three touchdowns for the Knights (2-2, 2-2), two coming in the third quarter as Colton Minnick also had a two-yard rushing score to put Lake Holcombe/Cornell out front.