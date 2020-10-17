10-17 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi volleyball runs win streak to ten with victory over New Richmond

The Chi-Hi volleyball team is entering the playoffs with plenty of momentum.

The Cardinals earned their tenth victory in a row with a straight-set triumph over New Richmond on Saturday at Chi-Hi (25-17, 25-12, 25-12).

Paige Steinmetz had a team-high 11 kills for the Cardinals (10-2), followed closely by Jazmine Johnson with 10. Maddy Bauer had 31 assists to lead the Cardinals while Steinmetz and Isabelle Eslinger each had two aces.

Eslinger led the Cardinals with 12 digs and Johnson added four solo blocks in the victory.

"Very proud of our whole team for the hard work throughout the regular season," Chi-Hi coach Luke Heidtke said. "We are so excited to start playoffs and will continue to focus on bettering ourselves everyday."

Chi-Hi lost its first two contests of the season to River Falls, but has not lost since.

The Cardinals are a No. 2 seed in their Division 1 regional and open play on Thursday against the winner of Tuesday's game between No. 3 Rice Lake and No. 6 Menomonie.

