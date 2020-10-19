10-19 Prep Roundup: Bloomer boys cross country takes first at Division 2 sub-sectionals

SOMERSET — The Bloomer boys cross country team finished in first place on Monday at Division 2 sub-sectionals in Somerset.

The Blackhawks finished with 64 team points, five in front of Altoona (69) and ten ahead of St. Croix Central and Ellsworth (74) for the top spot and will advance to Saturday's sectional in Barron.

Lucas Anderson led the way for the boys with his third-place finish as the freshman timed in at 17 minutes, 2.45 seconds. Joining him near the front was fellow 'Hawks freshman Anders Michaelsen in sixth at 17:25.63.

Sophomore Evan Rogge was 15th, senior Jaden Halom finished 17th and sophomore Dominick Meisner came home 23rd as the scoring runner for the Blackhawks.

St. Croix Central's Cougar Holder won the boys race in 16:52.48, just in front of teammate Jakob Eggen (16:54.46).

The Bloomer girls were seventh as a team with 163 points as St. Croix Central (24) and Altoona (70) took the top-two positions.

Bloomer senior Kylie Culver finished in ninth place to advance individually for the Blackhawks, timing in at 21:59.68. Grace Anderson (30th), Brooke Wittrock (35th), Joelle McManus (44th) and Taylor Revoir (45th) were the other scoring runners for Bloomer.

