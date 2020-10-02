10-2 Prep Football Roundup: Nichols, Karlen each score two touchdowns as Stanley-Boyd blanks Neillsville/Granton

STANLEY — The Stanley-Boyd football team scored in every quarter offensively while the defense didn't allow a point for a second week in a row as the Orioles blanked Neillsville/Granton 37-0 on Friday evening at Oriole Park.
Cooper Nichols and Michael Karlen scored two touchdowns apiece for the Orioles (2-0, 2-0) while Lucas Smith added a 26-yard touchdown catch from Carsen Hause in the second quarter.
Karlen kicked off the scoring with a 27-yard field goal with four minutes and 42 seconds left in the first quarter before adding a 10-yard scoring run in the final seconds. Nichols' 4-yard scoring run came after Smith's touchdown catch later in the second to send Stanley-Boyd into halftime with a 23-0 lead. Nichols and Karlen added touchdown runs of five and one yards, respectively, after halftime for Stanley-Boyd.
Nichols finished with 90 yards on 13 carries along with four catches for 35 yards. Karlen had 61 yards rushing and Smith caught three passes for 53 yards.
The Stanley-Boyd defense held Neillsville/Granton (0-2, 0-2) to 163 yards of total offense with Jonah Zoschke rushing for 67 yards.
Stanley-Boyd plays at Eau Claire Regis on Saturday, Oct. 10.
Northwestern 41, Bloomer 6
At Maple, the Tigers outscored the Blackhawks in the second half 21-0 in a Heart O'North Conference battle.
Colin Trautt ran for 221 yards and two scores for Northwestern (2-0, 2-0) while Brennan Werner added two scores on the ground.
Dalton Cook caught a touchdown for the Blackhawks (1-1, 1-1).
Bloomer hosts Cumberland next Friday.
Cadott 49, Elmwood/Plum City 16
At Cadott, the Hornets rolled to their first victory of the season with a Dunn-St. Croix Conference triumph against the Wolves.
Cadott (1-1, 1-1) plays at Glenwood City next Friday.
Grantsburg 65, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 13
At Grantsburg, the Pirates scored 58 points in the first half on the way to a Lakeland Conference win over the Knights.
Tate Sauerwein led Lake Holcombe/Cornell (0-2, 0-2) with 177 yards and a touchdown on the ground with Colton Minnick added 44 rushing yards and another score.
Sterling McKinley threw for five touchdowns for the Pirates (2-0, 2-0) while Grantsburg recovered five Lake Holcombe/Cornell fumbles on the Knights' side of the field.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell hosts Ladysmith next Friday.
